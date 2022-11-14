Stadt Qingdao: Qingdao is Building a Modern Pioneer City of Ocean

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ocean is a strategic location for high-quality development, and is Qingdao's most distinctive characteristic advantage. Qingdao takes the "modern pioneer city of ocean" as one of the "six city musters" to be built in the next five years, and "pay more attention to the ocean and enhance the advantages of seaward development" as one of the ten key areas of work to be futechlly grasped. Under the vision of building a "vibrant maritime metropolis and wonderful human-oriented city", Qingdao has placed ocean development in an unprecedentedly important position.

According to the "Qingdao Five-Year Plan for Modern Pioneer City of Ocean (2022-2026)" and the "Qingdao Three-Year Action Plan for Building a Modern Pioneer City of Ocean (2022-2024)", Qingdao will highlight its leading and exemplary role in marine science and technology, marine industry and other fields, and strive to build "five centers" such as the International Marine Science and Technology Innovation Center, the Global Modern Marine Industry Center, the International Center of Shipping Trade Finance Innovation, the Global Marine Ecology Demonstration Center, and the Global Maritime Affairs Exchange Center. By 2026, the gross marine production of Qingdao will account for about 33% of the city's GDP.

Through the maritime planning, Qingdao has a solid foundation for development. In terms of marine science and technology and marine talents, Qingdao has gathered 30% of the China's sea-related academicians, 40% of the sea-related high-end research and development platforms and 50% of the international leading technologies in the marine field, a number of domestic advanced scientific research ships represented by "Kexue", "Dongfanghong 3" and "Shenhai No. 1" have been listed in Qingdao, and a series of equipment systems on ocean deep diving represented by "Jiaolong", "Hailong" and "Qianlong" have realized the "gathering of three dragons" in Qingdao; In terms of marine industry,Qingdao has gathered a number of industry backbone enterprises such as Beihai Shipbuilding, BMSG, Offshore Oil Engineering (Qingdao) Co., Ltd., 34 industries in marine and related industries have their layouts in Qingdao, and Qingdao's marine engineering, marine biomedicine, etc. are at the leading level in the country; In terms of opening up, Qingdao Port's cargo throughput and container throughput rank fourth among coastal ports in the country, and the volume of sea-rail intermodal containers has won the national port sea-rail intermodal transport champion for seven consecutive years.

Seeking development path towards ocean, Qingdao has a broad space for development. The average annual growth rate of Qingdao's marine GDP reached 12.5%. In 2021, Qingdao's gross marine production value reached 468.484 billion yuan, which was a year-on-year increase of 17.1%, accounting for more than 30% of GDP. Because of its distinctive marine characteristics and its third largest marine production value in China for a long time, Shandong Province asked Qingdao to play the role of "leading through one core" in the province's marine field in 2021, and the central government has given Qingdao a new mission of "strengthening marine functions and characteristics as well as driving the formation of a number of modern cities of ocean".

