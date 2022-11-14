Anzeige
WKN: 519000 ISIN: DE0005190003 
Xetra
14.11.22
12:05 Uhr
84,69 Euro
+0,45
+0,53 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2022 | 11:53
109 Leser
Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc.: BMW Developing IS32CG5317 Based On-Board Charging Solution

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumissil Microsystems, a division of Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI), announced today that BMW has selected the Lumissil Microsystems IS32CG5317 Green PHY for its new on-board charging solution. Lumissil Microsystems IS32CG5317 is the only single chip full automotive grade Green PHY solution on the market today. It has been specifically designed for electric vehicle charging systems.

IS32CG5317 is a Green PHY modem chip designed with stringent automotive requirements in mind, from chip design to manufacturing. IS32CG5317 complies with HomePlug Green PHY and ISO 15118 / DIN SPEC 70121 specifications. The IS32CG5317 brings new capabilities of collecting statistics not available thus far with other products. This product development follows the automotive industry's standards to meet AEC-Q100 grade 2 specification.

"We are very proud that the BMW Group, a world leader in quality automotive solutions, has selected our HomePlug Green PHY Transceiver for their onboard charging needs. Our product has been specifically designed for this application space and the stringent needs required by BMW," said Nadav Katsir GM of Connectivity unit at Lumissil Microsystems.

About Lumissil Microsystems
Lumissil Microsystems is the analog/mixed-signal product division of ISSI, a fabless semiconductor company that designs and markets high performance integrated circuits for the following key markets:

About Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc.

CONTACT:
Raphi Zadicario
rzadicario@lumissil.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
