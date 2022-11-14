Dun & Bradstreet announces over 500M D-U-N-S Numbers in its data cloud

Company reaches major milestone cementing its position as a global data leader

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that its database of the world-renowned D-U-N-S Number had crossed over 500 million records in the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud.

The D-U-N-S Number is a Unique 9-Digit Identifier for businesses. D-U-N-S, which stands for data universal numbering system, is used to maintain up-to-date and timely information on over half a billion global businesses. The D-U-N-S Number is used around the world to identify and access information on businesses. A D-U-N-S Number identifies a company's Dun & Bradstreet business credit file, and the information in it can help potential partners and lenders learn about a business and make informed decisions about working with them as a client, supplier, or partner. Companies and governments around the world trust the D-U-N-S Number to verify the legitimacy of a business.

"For decades companies have been using the D-U-N-S Number to become credible and visible, find reliable businesses to work with, and become the foundation stone of an identity and business profile that drives business performance," said Rajesh Mirchandani, Chief Executive Officer of Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa. "This extraordinary milestone of over 500 million D-U-N-S Numbers drives home the sheer scale of Dun & Bradstreet's business intelligence. We are the greatest aggregator of business records on the planet and make data work for our clients."

To get their own unique D-U-N-S Number, companies can reach out to their local Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa offices or contact our team through our website www.dnbsame.com .

About Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa

Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa ("DBSAME") covers over 65 markets in South Asia, Middle East, and Africa bringing hyperlocal expertise to a global organization. DBSAME is part of the Dun & Bradstreet Worldwide Network. Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's solutions and business intelligence generate insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower costs, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnbsame.com .

Media contact:

Firas Al Sabbagh

General Manager

Dun & Bradstreet Saudi Arabia Limited

Info@dnbsame.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dun--bradstreet-announces-over-500m-duns-numbers-in-its-data-cloud-301676803.html