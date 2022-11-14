COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Rentenbank € 500mn due 2034
London, November 14
November 14, 2022
Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
EUR 500m senior, unsecured Notes due 2034
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
|Guarantor (if any):
|Federal Republic of Germany
|ISIN:
|XS2555166128
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 500,000,000
|Description:
|3% senior, unsecured Notes due 14 November 2034
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Bayern LB
BofA Securities
NatWest
