PR Newswire
14.11.2022 | 12:46
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Rentenbank € 500mn due 2034

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Rentenbank € 500mn due 2034

PR Newswire

London, November 14

Post-stabilisation notice

November 14, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

EUR 500m senior, unsecured Notes due 2034

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor (if any):Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN:XS2555166128
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:3% senior, unsecured Notes due 14 November 2034
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Bayern LB
BofA Securities
NatWest

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2022 PR Newswire
