London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Sapien Health, a firm that offers virtual programs to help people prepare their mind and body for surgery, announces rebranding from Sapien Health to Surgery Hero.





Surgery Hero

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8935/144093_db2684912427ab2a_001full.jpg

The goal of the rebrand is to highlight its goal of empowering people to be heroes of their surgical journey. They also announce the company's completion of a seed raise of £2m with major investors.

"We are thrilled to be rebranding to Surgery Hero. We believe that this new name better represents what we do and who we are. The rebrand is to highlight the heroic journey of people who undergo surgery," says Dr. Matthew Beatty, CEO of Surgery Hero

Surgery Hero is a digital clinic that helps people prepare for and recover from surgery at home. They are a health coaching intervention currently supporting people through their surgical journey. They are all about human care, superpowered by technology.

"Busy hospital clinicians are simply too stretched to provide that extra level of support, but that's where we come in. We are not trying to replace the role of doctors and nurses in hospitals - we are here to augment the fantastic work they're already doing," adds Dr. Beatty.

The company has two components: the "Surgery Hero App," which includes a self-directed learning platform suited to the individual and their future surgery, and "Health Coaching," which is a team of specialist health coaches that assist people in putting what they learn through the app into practice.

Every Sapien member is paired with their own 1:1 health coach who works with them throughout the programme. Members can choose to communicate in a way that suits them, either through phone calls, video calls, text chats, or a combination.

Surgery Hero plans to expand its services to US patients utilizing its seed raise of £2m. "We will use this capital to scale the reach of our coaches to be able to support more members, and to take our first steps in the US," Dr. Beatty adds.

About Surgery Hero

Surgery Hero is a digital clinic (currently only available in the UK) that helps people prepare for and recover from surgery at home. Their mission is to help 100 million people have a successful surgery, by taking human care and super-powering it with technology.

Collectively, the founding team boasts almost 20 years working in digital health.

Contact Details:

Contact Person: Dr. Matthew Beatty CEO

Contact no.: 07309 850381

Email: matt@surgeryhero.com

Website: www.surgeryhero.com

Source: Surgery Hero

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144093