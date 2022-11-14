Third quarter 2022 revenues increased 105.0% over the prior year period to €22.3 million, largely driven by a doubling of charging and services revenues.

Total energy sold was 37.0 gigawatt hour (GWh), an increase of 81.0% over the prior-year period.

Total number of charging sessions were 2.2 million, 36.6% higher compared to 1.6 million in the prior-year period.

Third quarter 2022 average utilization rate 1 increased to 11.5% from 6.6%.

increased to 11.5% from 6.6%. Signed 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA), which is expected to begin January 1, 2023, with a major European independent renewable power producer in Germany for 25 gigawatt hours (GWh), to drastically lower and stabilize the impact of commodity price volatility.

Implemented substantial price increases to minimize margin impact; price hikes in January, September and October of this year.

Strong commercial activities with multiple contracts and locations signed. Backlog of ultra-fast charging ports increased by 24% in the quarter to approximately 8,400 charging ports on 1,270 sites, compared to the prior-year period.

Total revenues increased 105.0% to €22.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to €10.9 million in the prior-year period. Charging revenues grew 107.7% to €14.4 million. The improvement was driven by an increase in charging sessions of 2.2 million, as well as price increases to offset input costs.

Services revenue increased 102.6% to €7.9 million, compared to €3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Services revenue was driven by the Carrefour project, which as expected, was second half of 2022 weighted and is expected to accelerate during the fourth quarter of 2022. Allego increased substantially its backlog of signed contracts ready to be rolled out with a backlog of sites reaching 1,270 premium sites representing around 8,400 ultrafast charging ports that will serve its customers.

Allego's total energy sold in the third quarter was 37.0 GWh, which marked an increase of 81.0% over the same period in 2021. The energy sold was 100% green energy. During the third quarter, utilization rate increased by 74.5% to reach 11.5%.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was €(18.7) million, which was largely a reflection of the volatility in the energy markets. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was €(80.5) million, largely driven by non-recurring, non-cash share based payments.

Operational EBITDA was €(4.2) million compared to €(1.8) million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Operational EBITDA was adversely affected by €6.7 million of higher energy costs, partly offset by the benefits from an increase of €1.9 million from charging prices and higher income of €2.4 million from the sale of carbon credit certificates. The price increase of around 15% on average, effective October 7, 2022, and the first power purchase agreements ("PPA") starting January 1, 2023, are expected to moderate the impact of higher energy input costs going forward.

1 Utilization rate, a key performance measure, is defined as the number of charging sessions per charge point per day divided by a maximum number of charging sessions per charger per day of 50 (for the ultra-fast charging pole).

CEO and CFO Comments and Outlook

Allego's Chief Executive Officer, Mathieu Bonnet, stated "I am pleased with the progress we continue to make as we near the end of our first fiscal year as a public company. The Carrefour project remains on track and has entered the second phase of the development process, as we are currently installing more than 310 new ultrafast charging ports. We have signed new important contracts all around Europe representing more than 1,800 ultrafast charging ports to be installed. As we expand and develop more sites across more jurisdictions, we believe we are very well positioned to maintain and advance our pivotal role in Europe's EV charging infrastructure that is accelerating."

Bonnet continued, "I am pleased to report that we have signed our first 10-year PPA with a European independent renewable power producer in Germany for 25 GWh. Sourced through a solar farm, the electricity provides our customers with 100% green energy, effective January 1, 2023. PPAs will enable us to lock in very attractive, long-term energy prices, meaningfully reducing our exposure to increases in commodity prices. As previously announced, our goal is to hedge approximately 80% of our energy input costs by 2023 by executing long-term, low-cost power contracts based on renewable power assets. The agreement represents a first step in that strategy that we are aiming to accelerate over the next months."

Allego's Chief Financial Officer, Ton Louwers, commented, "Our multi-pronged approach of signing PPAs, price increases, minimizing supply chain disruptions by proactively managing our European supplier partnerships, and the natural hedge that we have from income from the sale of certificates (or carbon credits) generated from the sale of green energy, has significantly reduced the risk of margin contraction to earnings. We expect to benefit from all the steps we have taken thus far and believe we are on track to achieve our long-term revenue and growth targets."

Financial Summary:

The summary financial highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2022 are provided below:

Total revenues: €22.3 million

Gross Profit: €1.8 million

Net Loss: €(18.7) million

Operational EBITDA: €(4.2)million

Cash Flow from Operations: €(112.3) million

Key Metrics

Three Months Ended September 30, Metrics(1) 2022 2021 % Change Average Utilization Rate 11.5% 6.6% 74.5% Public Charging Ports(2) 27,248 26,837 1.5% Fast Ultra-Fast charging sites(2) 940 755 24.5% Fast Ultra-Fast charging ports(2) 1,357 1,057 28.4% Owned Public Charging Ports(2) 23,579 21,743 8.4% Third-Party Public Charging Ports(2) 3,669 5,094 -28.0% Total sessions ('000) 2,170 1,589 36.5% Total Energy sold (GWh) 37.0 20.5 80.6% Secured Backlog (sites) (2) 1,270 500 154.0%

(1) Includes Mega-E for all periods. (2) As of September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Guidance:

2022 Full Year Guidance Range:

Total Revenues: €135.0 million €155.0 million

Energy Sold: 150 GWh 160 GWh

Operational EBITDA: Positive

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks, for consumers, businesses, and cities. Allego's end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprising approximately 34,000 public and private charging ports operational throughout the pan-European market and proliferating. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives our customers and us a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Allego intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan,", "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "target" or other similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Allego's expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Allego's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) changes adversely affecting Allego's business, (ii) the price and availability of electricity, (iii) the risks associated with vulnerability to industry downturns and regional or national downturns, (iv) fluctuations in Allego's revenue and operating results, (v) unfavorable conditions or further disruptions in the capital and credit markets, (vi) Allego's ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness, (vii) competition from existing and new competitors, (viii) the growth of the electric vehicle market, (ix) Allego's ability to integrate any businesses it may acquire, (x) Allego's ability to recruit and retain experienced personnel, (xi) risks related to legal proceedings or claims, including liability claims, (xii) Allego's dependence on third-party contractors to provide various services, (xiii) Allego's ability to obtain additional capital on commercially reasonable terms, (xiv) the impact of COVID-19, including COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions and expense increases, (xv) general economic or political conditions, including the armed conflict in Ukraine and (xvi) other factors detailed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Allego's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. If any of these risks materialize or Allego's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Allego presently does not know or that Allego currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Allego's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Allego anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Allego's assessments to change. However, while Allego may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Allego specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, unless required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Allego's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION; NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as EBITDA and Operational EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with Dutch generally accepted accounting principles, United States generally accepted accounting principles or the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). We define (i) EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and (ii) Operational EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted for reorganization costs, certain business optimization costs, lease buyouts, and transaction costs. Allego believes that the use of these non-IFRS measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Allego's financial condition and results of operations. Allego's management uses these non-IFRS measures for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. Allego believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating projected operating results and trends and in comparing Allego's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-IFRS financial measures to investors. Management does not consider these non-IFRS measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of these non-IFRS financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by IFRS to be recorded in Allego's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-IFRS financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-IFRS financial measures in connection with IFRS results, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided in this press release.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) (in €'000) 2022 2021 Revenue from contracts with customers Charging sessions 38,398 17,940 Service revenue from the sale of charging equipment 19,331 6,577 Service revenue from installation services 11,145 4,683 Service revenue from operation and maintenance of charging equipment 2,378 2,105 Service revenue from consulting services 1,759 Total revenue from contracts with customers 73,011 31,305 Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses) (61,758) (21,458) Gross profit 11,253 9,847 Other income 13,155 12,402 Selling and distribution expenses (2,369) (1,893) General and administrative expenses (300,381) (232,833) Operating loss (278,342) (212,477) Finance costs 12,767 (11,144) Loss before income tax (265,575) (223,621) Income tax (216) (597) Loss for the period (265,791) (224,218) Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (265,588) (224,218) Non-controlling interests (203)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) (in €'000) 2022 2021 Revenue from contracts with customers Revenue from charging sessions 14,404 6,934 Service revenue from the realization of charging equipment 889 2,251 Service revenue from installation services 5,181 990 Service revenue from operation and maintenance of charging equipment 556 712 Service revenue from consulting services 1,289 Total revenue from contracts with customers 22,319 10,887 Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses) (20,548) (7,753) Gross profit 1,771 3,134 Other Income 4,168 9,850 Selling and distribution (672) (751) General and administrative (21,522) (88,812) Operating loss (16,255) (76,579) Finance costs (2,406) (3,883) Loss before income tax (18,661) (80,462) Income taxes (54) Loss for the period (18,716) (80,462) Attributable to: Ordinary equity holders of the Company (18,674) (80,462) Non-controlling interests P&L (41) Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share (in €'000) 1 Loss for the period (18,716) (80,462) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (3) 22 Income tax related to these items Other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax (3) 22 Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax (3) 22 Total comprehensive loss for the year (18,718) (80,440) Attributable to: Ordinary equity holders of the Company Other comprehensive income (18,677) (80,440) Non-controlling interests Other comprehensive income (40)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (in €'000) September 30, 2022 December 31, 20212 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 147,343 41,544 Intangible assets 21,796 8,333 Right-of-use assets 43,886 30,353 Deferred tax assets 571 570 Other financial assets 54,215 19,582 Total non-current assets 267,811 100,382 Current assets Inventories 29,134 9,231 Prepayments and other assets 26,089 11,432 Trade and other receivables 40,102 42,077 Contract assets 9 1,226 Other financial assets 30,400 Cash and cash equivalents 16,306 24,652 Total current assets 111,640 119,018 Total assets 379,451 219,400 Equity Share capital 32,062 1 Share premium 369,851 61,888 Reserves 3,663 4,195 Retained earnings (326,644) (142,736) Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 78,932 (76,652) Non-controlling interests 1,139 Total equity 80,071 (76,652) Non-current liabilities Provisions and other liabilities 1,094 133 Borrowings 166,448 213,129 Lease liabilities 41,209 26,096 Deferred tax liabilities 1,272 Total non-current liabilities 210,023 239,358 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 46,704 29,333 Contract liabilities 11,061 21,192 Current tax liabilities 295 401 Lease liabilities 6,834 5,520 Provisions and other liabilities 1,004 248 Borrowings 11,521 Warrant liabilities 6,087 Other financial liabilities 5,851 Total current liabilities 89,357 56,694 Total liabilities 299,380 296,052 Total equity and liabilities 379,451 219,400

2 Consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2021 audited.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) (in €'000) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Loss before income tax (265,575) (223,621) Adjustments to reconcile loss before income tax to net cash flows: Finance costs 8,657 11,110 Fair value (gains)/losses on derivatives (purchase options) (3,856) (8,110) Fair value (gains)/losses on Public and Private warrant liabilities (22,312) Share-based payment expenses 242,090 200,025 Depreciation, impairments and reversal of impairments of property, plant and equipment 9,902 5,388 Depreciation and impairments of right-of-use of assets 4,827 1,957 Amortization and impairments of intangible assets 3,221 1,998 Net (gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1) (87) Movements in working capital: Decrease/(increase) in inventories (19,902) (4,731) Decrease/(increase) in other financial assets 12,257 (2,563) Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables, contract assets and prepayments and other assets (28,253) (12,096) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables and contract liabilities (33,828) 30,889 Increase/(decrease) in provisions and other liabilities (108) (325) Cash generated from/(used in) operations (92,881) (166) Interest paid (5,522) (2,934) Income taxes paid (343) (237) Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities (98,746) (3,337) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of Mega-E, net of cash acquired (15,884) Acquisition of MOMA, net of cash acquired (58,733) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (24,972) (9,649) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 196 412 Purchase of intangible assets (1,241) (2,062) Proceeds from investment grants 371 1,708 Payment of purchase options derivative premiums (1,500) Net cash flows from/(used in) investment activities (100,263) (11,091) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 50,000 29,863 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (4,544) (1,877) Payment of transaction costs (925) (45) Proceeds from issuing equity instruments (Spartan shareholders) 10,079 Proceeds from issuing equity instruments (PIPE financing) 136,048 Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities 190,658 27,941 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (8,351) 13,513 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 24,652 8,274 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5 (5) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 16,306 21,782

Reconciliation of Loss for EBITDA and Operational EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) (in €'000) 2022 2021 Loss for the period -18,716 -80,462 Income tax 54 Finance costs 2,406 3,882 Amortization and impairments of intangible assets 765 692 Depreciation and impairments of right-of-use assets 1,875 997 Depreciation, impairments and reversal of impairments of property, plant and equipment 3,756 1,928 EBITDA -9,860 -72,963 Fair value (gains)/losses on derivatives (purchase options) -7,880 Share-based payment expenses (share-based payment arrangements) 779 78,093 Share-based payment expenses (related to the Transaction) Transaction costs 898 918 Business optimization costs 3,261 Reorganization 699 48 Operational EBITDA -4,223 -1,784

Historical Key Metrics

Metrics(1) 2020 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 2021 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 Average Utilization Rate 3.5% 4.5% 5.0% 6.6% 7.4% 5.9% 7.7% 9.2% 11.5% Public Charging Ports(2) 21,922 23,384 25,767 26,837 27,982 27,982 28,838 29,698 27,248 Fast Ultra-Fast Charging Sites(2) 710 731 748 755 831 831 872 903 940 Fast Ultra-Fast Charging Ports(2) 943 967 1018 1057 1215 1215 1225 1293 1357 Recurring Users 82% 82% 81% 78% 78% 80% 80% 80% 77% Owned Public Charging Ports(2) 18,006 18,945 20,868 21,743 22,716 22,716 23,469 24,255 23,579 Third-Party Public Charging Ports(2) 3,916 4,439 4,899 5,094 5,266 5,266 5,369 5,443 3,669 Total Sessions (in, 000) 3,701 1,162 1,389 1,589 1,980 6,120 2,139 2,305 2,170 Total Energy Sold (GWh) 48.0 15.9 17.7 20.5 28.6 82.7 32.1 37.8 37.0 Secured Backlog (sites)(2) NA NA 500 500 800 800 800 1,100 1,270

(1) Includes Mega-E for all periods. (2) As of the end of the period presented.

