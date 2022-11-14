Net cash provided by operating activities increased 117% to $2.7 million at September 30, 2022, versus the same quarter one year earlier.

Melville, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ: FONR), The Inventor of MR Scanning, reported today financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 which ended September 30, 2022. FONAR's wholly-owned diagnostic imaging management subsidiary, Health Management Company of America (HMCA) is its primary source of income. In 2009, HMCA managed 9 MRI scanners. Currently, HMCA manages 41 MRI scanners in New York and Florida.

Financial Results

Total MRI scan volume at the HMCA-managed sites decreased 8.3 % to 44,471 scans for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 versus 48,469 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The 2021 quarter was the highest quarterly total in the Company's history. The most significant factor that contributed to the decrease in scans was the shortage of MRI Technologist personnel who operate the scanners. The shortage of MRI Technologists, which was an industry-wide issue, caused the centers to be open fewer hours. The Company believes that the worst part of this shortage has past and that it will be back to full employment by December. An additional factor was Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Total Revenues-Net decreased by 2% to $23.2 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $23.7 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. The revenue decrease is directly related to the decrease in MRI scan volume.

Total Costs and Expenses for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased by 7% to $19.3 million, as compared to $18.0 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. Selling, General and Administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 24% to $6.3 million as compared to $5.1 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. The major contributing factor in the increase in SG&A was an increase in reserves placed against management fees from scanning centers which had not met their expected MRI scan volumes. The MRI scan volumes were not met because of the lack of MRI Technologists at those centers.

Revenues from the management of the diagnostic imaging center segment, consisting of patient fee revenue net of contractual allowances and discounts, and management and other fees of related and non-related medical practices, decreased 1% to $21.3 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $21.6 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Revenues from product sales and upgrades and service and repair fees for related and non-related medical parties, for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, were $1.9 million, as compared to $2.1 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Income from Operations was $3.9 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $5.7 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net Income was $2.7 million, for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $5.2 million for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Diluted Net Income per Common Share available to common shareholders was $0.29 for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $0.55 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the fiscal quarters ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, was to 6.7 million.

Balance Sheet Items

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents and Short Term Investments at September 30, 2022 were $48.7 million as compared to the $48.8 million at June 30, 2022.

Total Assets at September 30, 2022 were $198.0 million as compared to $199.3 million at June 30, 2022.

Total Liabilities at September 30, 2022 were $50.9 million as compared to $53.1 million at June 30, 2022.

The ratio of Total Assets / Total Liabilities increased 4% to 3.9 at September 30, 2022 as compared to 3.8 at June 30, 2022.

Total Current Assets at September 30, 2022 were $119.1 million as compared to $118.7 million at June 30, 2022.

Total Current Liabilities at September 30, 2022 were $14.9 million as compared to $16.7 million at June 30, 2022.

Working Capital was $104.2 million at September 30, 2022 as compared to $101.9 million at June 30, 2022.

Net Book Value per Common Share increased 5% to $22.05 at September 30, 2022 as compared to $20.9 at September 30, 2021, one year ago.

Cash Flow Item

Net cash provided by Operating activities increased 117% to $2.7 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $1.2 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Management Discussion

Timothy Damadian, president and CEO of FONAR, said: "I stated in the fiscal 2022 year-end press release that 'some of our centers continue to face an unrelenting shortage of workers which has prevented them from returning to their regular pre-COVID-19 business hours and, consequently, scan volumes.' Unfortunately, in spite of our concerted efforts to fill vacancies at both headquarters and at the managed sites, the shortage has persisted, which largely explains the 2.9% decrease in the HMCA's first quarter scan volume in comparison to the previous quarter, and the 8.3% decrease in comparison to the corresponding quarter one year ago. The workforce shortages among both MRI technologists and administrative staff prevented us from meeting patient demand at many of our sites. Hurricane Ian's negative impact on scan volume in Florida at the end of September was another factor, although to a much lesser degree."

"It's important to point out that this problem is not unique to HMCA; it's throughout the entire healthcare industry, even the entire country for that matter. The ever-increasing demand for MRI studies further exacerbates the situation. HMCA-managed sites have always competed with other MRI providers for patient referrals. Now we're competing for employees as well."

Mr. Damadian continued, "On the positive side, we expect to add a new MRI center in the Bronx, New York by the end of the calendar year and another MRI center in Central Florida by December or in the early part of calendar 2023. These new centers will no doubt help to offset the losses in scan volume at the short-staffed centers."

"Contending with a workforce shortage has been difficult, yet our management team and HMCA employees have worked diligently to keep us profitable. We're committed to growth, but we fully understand that growth depends heavily on our ability to attract and maintain a sufficient number of qualified employees. Our management team, which has proven itself time and time again, is laser-focused on solving this problem, and I'm sure they will."

Significant Event

On August 3, 2022, FONAR founder and The Father of MRI, Raymond V. Damadian, died at 86. Dr. Damadian was the Chairman of the Board at the time of his passing. Timothy R. Damadian, President and CEO of Fonar Corporation, succeeded his father as Chairman of the Board.

While the Company continues to honor its founder, we recall how others have honored Dr. Damadian. In 2018, the Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation gave its Excellence in Medicine Award to Dr. Damadian. Steering committee member Dr. Fraser C. Henderson, MD, said: "Dr. Damadian revolutionized medicine with the discovery and development of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and we were honored to select Dr. Damadian for this award. Besides the discovery of the basis of MRI (1970) and the building of the world's first MRI scanner (1977), Dr. Damadian has continued important research using the FONAR UPRIGHT® Multi-Position MRI to image and measure cerebrospinal fluid flow. This research may have profound implications for Chiari malformation, syringomyelia and some of the neurodegenerative disorders."

About FONAR

FONAR, the Inventor of MR Scanning, located in Melville, NY, was incorporated in 1978, and is the first, oldest and most experienced MRI company in the industry. FONAR introduced the world's first commercial MRI in 1980, and went public in 1981. FONAR's signature product is the FONAR UPRIGHT® Multi-Position MRI (also known as the STAND-UP® MRI), the only whole-body MRI that performs Position Imaging (pMRI) and scans patients in numerous weight-bearing positions, i.e. standing, sitting, in flexion and extension, as well as the conventional lie-down position. The FONAR UPRIGHT® MRI often detects patient problems that other MRI scanners cannot because they are lie-down, "weightless-only" scanners. The patient-friendly UPRIGHT® MRI has a near-zero patient claustrophobic rejection rate. As a FONAR customer states, "If the patient is claustrophobic in this scanner, they'll be claustrophobic in my parking lot." Approximately 85% of patients are scanned sitting while watching TV.

FONAR has new works-in-progress technology for visualizing and quantifying the cerebral hydraulics of the central nervous system, the flow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which circulates throughout the brain and vertebral column at the rate of 32 quarts per day. This imaging and quantifying of the dynamics of this vital life-sustaining physiology of the body's neurologic system has been made possible first by FONAR's introduction of the MRI and now by this latest works-in-progress method for quantifying CSF in all the normal positions of the body, particularly in its upright flow against gravity. Patients with whiplash or other neck injuries are among those who will benefit from this new understanding.

FONAR's primary source of income and growth is attributable to its wholly-owned diagnostic imaging management subsidiary, Health Management Company of America (HMCA) www.hmca.com.

FONAR's substantial list of patents includes recent patents for its technology enabling full weight-bearing MRI imaging of all the gravity sensitive regions of the human anatomy, especially the brain, extremities and spine. It includes its newest technology for measuring the Upright cerebral hydraulics of the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of the central nervous system. FONAR's UPRIGHT® Multi-Position MRI is the only scanner licensed under these patents.

UPRIGHT® and STAND-UP® are registered trademarks. The Inventor of MR Scanning, CSP, Multi-Position, UPRIGHT RADIOLOGY, The Proof is in the Picture, pMRI, CSF Videography, and Dynamic are trademarks of FONAR Corporation.

This release may include forward-looking statements from the company that may or may not materialize. Additional information on factors that could potentially affect the company's financial results may be found in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Daniel Culver

Director of Communications

E-mail: investor@fonar.com

www.fonar.com

The Inventor of MR Scanning

An ISO 9001 Company

Melville, New York 11747

Phone: (631) 694-2929

Fax: (631) 390-1772

FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

ASSETS

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 * Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,696 $ 48,723 Short term investments 32 32 Accounts receivable - net 4,161 4,336 Accounts receivable - related party 90 - Medical receivable - net 19,216 20,109 Management and other fees receivable - net 34,582 33,419 Management and other fees receivable - related medical practices - net 8,723 8,603 Inventories 2,458 2,360 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,108 1,104 Total Current Assets 119,066 118,686 Accounts receivable - long term 1,575 1,872 Deferred income tax asset 11,697 12,843 Property and equipment - net 22,207 22,282 Right-of-use Asset - operating lease 34,180 34,232 Right-of-use Asset - financing lease 878 928 Goodwill 4,269 4,269 Other intangible assets - net 3,624 3,704 Other assets 526 526 Total Assets $ 198,022 $ 199,342

FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 * Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and capital leases $ 42 $ 40 Accounts payable 773 1,552 Other current liabilities 5,201 6,417 Unearned revenue on service contracts 4,123 4,289 Unearned revenue on service contracts - related party 82 - Contract liabilities - - Operating lease liability - current portion 3,908 3,880 Financing lease liability - current portion 212 210 Customer deposits 532 361 Total Current Liabilities 14,873 16,749 Long-Term Liabilities: Unearned revenue on service contracts 1,576 1,857 Deferred income tax liability 216 216 Due to related medical practices 93 93 Operating lease liability - net of current portion 33,112 33,091 Financing lease liability - net of current portion 784 838 Long-term debt and capital leases, less current portion 148 155 Other liabilities 90 107 Total Long-Term Liabilities 36,019 36,357 Total Liabilities 50,892 53,106

FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (Continued)

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 * Class A non-voting preferred stock $.0001 par value; 453 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, 313 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 $ - $ - Preferred stock $.001 par value; 567 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, issued and outstanding - none - - Common Stock $.0001 par value; 8,500 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, 6,566 issued at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, 6,545 and 6,554 outstanding at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 1 1 Class B Common Stock (10 votes per share) $.0001 par value; 227 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022; .146 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 - - Class C Common Stock (25 votes per share) $.0001 par value; 567 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, 383 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 - - Paid-in capital in excess of par value 184,531 184,531 Accumulated deficit (31,520 ) (33,567 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 20 shares of common stock at September 30, 2022 and 12 shares of common stock at June 30, 2022 (797 ) (675 ) Total Fonar Corporation's Stockholders' Equity 152,215 150,290 Noncontrolling interests (5,085 ) (4,054 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 147,130 146,236 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 198,022 $ 199,342

FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS

ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, REVENUES 2022 2021 Patient fee revenue - net of contractual allowances and discounts $ 6,076 $ 6,851 Product sales - net 30 148 Service and repair fees - net 1,820 1,936 Service and repair fees - related parties - net 28 28 Management and other fees - net 12,250 11,972 Management and other fees - related medical practices - net 2,987 2,795 Total Revenues - Net 23,191 23,730 COSTS AND EXPENSES Costs related to patient fee revenue 3,800 3,156 Costs related to product sales 169 109 Costs related to service and repair fees 718 724 Costs related to service and repair fees - related parties 11 10 Costs related to management and other fees 6,501 6,877 Costs related to management and other fees - related medical practices 1,398 1,637 Research and development 349 386 Selling, general and administrative 6,334 5,090 Total Costs and Expenses 19,280 17,989 Income From Operations 3,911 5,741 Other Income 11 811 Interest Expense (14 ) (17 ) Investment Income 151 63 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes and Noncontrolling Interests 4,059 6,598 Provision for Income Taxes (1,409 ) (1,416 ) Net Income 2,650 5,182 Net Income - Noncontrolling Interests (603 ) (1,295 ) Net Income - Attributable to FONAR $ 2,047 $ 3,887 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,923 $ 3,652 Net Income Available to Class A Non-Voting Preferred Stockholders $ 92 $ 175 Net Income Available to Class C Common Stockholders $ 32 $ 60 Basic Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.29 $ 0.56 Diluted Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.29 $ 0.55 Basic and Diluted Income Per Share - Class C Common $ 0.08 $ 0.16 Weighted Average Basic Shares Outstanding - Common Stockholders 6,545 6,554 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding - Common Stockholders 6,673 6,682 Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Shares Outstanding - Class C Common 383 383

FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS

ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 2,650 $ 5,182 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,118 1,169 Amortization on right-of-use assets 1,061 648 Provision for bad debts 1,398 502 Deferred income tax - net 1,146 1,195 Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan - (701 ) (Increase) decrease in operating assets, net: Accounts, medical and management fee receivable(s) (1,407 ) (1,730 ) Notes receivable 11 11 Inventories (98 ) (172 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14 ) (188 ) Other assets - (4 ) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities, net: Accounts payable (779 ) (733 ) Other current liabilities (1,580 ) (3,383 ) Operating lease liabilities (912 ) (547 ) Financing lease liabilities (52 ) (50 ) Customer deposits 171 58 Other liabilities (16 ) (16 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,697 1,241 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (939 ) (1,180 ) Cost of patents (24 ) (29 ) Net cash used in investing activities (963 ) (1,209 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayment of borrowings and capital lease obligations (5 ) (7 ) Purchase of treasury stock (122 ) - Distributions to noncontrolling interests (1,634 ) (1,080 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,761 ) (1,087 ) Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (27 ) (1,055 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period 48,723 44,460 Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period $ 48,696 $ 43,405

