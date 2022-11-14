Anzeige
Montag, 14.11.2022
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
WKN: A0YA2M ISIN: US92345Y1064 
Tradegate
11.11.22
17:11 Uhr
172,84 Euro
+0,76
+0,44 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2022 | 13:29
Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Wood Mackenzie Launches Lens Gas & LNG

Ground-breaking market forecast and modelling capability for the natural gas and LNG sector

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2022, a new data analytics solution that offers a uniquely integrated view that connects markets and assets on a global scale.

As the newest addition to Wood Mackenzie's Lens data analytics platform, Lens Gas & LNG offers a single tool to explore all gas & LNG data, analysis and modelling capabilities. This seamless Lens experience brings Wood Mackenzie's renowned expertise, analyses and modelling insights together to enable faster, more accurate operational and strategic planning, and portfolio management.

"Lens Gas & LNG is a must-have solution for any energy market participant," said Andrew Pearson, Global Head of Gas & LNG at Wood Mackenzie. "It is built to support customers with strategic planning, valuations, M&A, business operations, strategic sourcing and trading."

With integrated user workflows, the Lens platform helps quantify risk and identify opportunities through understanding market dynamics and their impact on investments. Users can rapidly develop alternative, bespoke market outlooks that leverage Wood Mackenzie's vast expertise in creating industry-standard models to produce detailed analysis.

"The gas & LNG industry has undergone significant changes over the last few years, from new innovations spurred by the energy transition to major global events impacting supply, demand, trade flows and prices. To help navigate these complexities, Lens Gas & LNG brings markets forecast and modelling workflows to its current asset optimisation capabilities to provide a uniquely integrated view of gas & LNG markets and assets."

ENDS


EDITOR'S NOTES
About Wood Mackenzie Lens:
Wood Mackenzie's Lens platform is the industry standard in critical decision-support, harnessing the power of digital technology to provide answers to complex questions across the natural resources value chain, enabling customers to manage their capital, operations, and processes swiftly and efficiently. https://www.woodmac.com/wood-mackenzie-lens-power/

About Wood Mackenzie:
Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk Analytics business, is a trusted source of commercial intelligence for the world's natural resources sector. We empower clients to make better strategic decisions, providing objective analysis and advice on assets, companies and markets. For more information, visit: www.woodmac.comor follow us on Twitter @WoodMackenzie.

WOOD MACKENZIE is a trademark of Wood Mackenzie Limited and is the subject of trademark registrations and/or applications in the European Community, the USA and other countries around the world.

About Verisk:
Veriskand fosters an inclusive culturewhere all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.comand the Verisk Newsroom.


