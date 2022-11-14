Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 1,500 metre diamond-drilling program on its flagship Muus property, part of the Company's 51,000 hectare Muus Gold Project (the "Project"), strategically located in the heart of the Chibougamau Gold District in central Québec.

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, CEO of Blue Thunder stated, "We are excited that diamond drilling has started at Muus for our fall program. We have defined attractive gold and massive sulphide targets on the property and we look forward to testing these."

The Welb showing has not yet been adequately drill-tested. Historic trenching disclosed significant gold on surface (up to 8 g/t Au), mainly in 0.5 to 1 m wide quartz veins; however, historic drilling did not intercept the projected down-dip extension of the surface showing. The Company's recent Max-Min electromagnetic survey, combined with a detailed structural interpretation by the Company's geological team, have led to an understanding of the controls on the gold mineralization at Welb. Figure 1 shows the drill target. At Lac Bernard, a historical RC-drilling campaign yielded some excellent gold and arsenic anomalies in till. The Company's 2020 and 2022 IP surveys targeted these areas and identified major conductors in the vicinity of the till anomalies. Drill holes will test the target areas shown in Figure 2. The exhalative gold system identified at the Discovery zone in 2020 is interpreted to be symetrical on each side of the Guercheville Fault Zone. A very strong conductor, identified by re-interpreting a historical IP survey, shows the signature of a potential massive-sulfide exhalative system on the northern side of the Guercheville Fault Zone. Base-metal anomalies in soil support this interpretation. The first drill hole was 246 metres long (Dip -45°) and returned disseminated to massive sulfide mineralization in two zones of several metres each, at a down-hole distance of about 150 metres. Analytical results are pending.

About the Muus Property

Blue Thunder's Muus Gold project is among the largest aggregate claim holding in the Chibougamau Gold District (the "District"), comprising more than 51,000 hectares in five non-contiguous claim blocks (Muus, Fancamp, Muus East, Nisk and Embry properties). The Project is strategically located in the eastern part of the Archean Abitibi Greenstone Belt and underlain by several key regional structures, including the Guercheville Deformation Zone, the Fancamp Deformation Zone and the Philibert-Joe Mann Deformation Zone. These major structural discontinuities are associated with many of the known gold deposits and occurrences in the District, including the recently discovered Nelligan and Monster Lake deposits, which underlie properties adjacent to and along strike from some of Blue Thunder's properties. The Project is host to numerous underexplored mineralized occurrences, some currently being further explored. Mineralization underlying adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Company's properties.

QAQC and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information that forms the basis for parts of this press release was reviewed and approved by John Langton (P.Geo.), who is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder (TSXV:BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Gold project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault-sets transect the Project, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious- and base-metal mines in the District.

