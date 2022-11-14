Sabatino North America: Sabatino Truffles Strikes Again with 2.4-pound "Giant" White Truffle!

Leading truffle company importing super rare 1.1 kg White Truffle to NYC

WEST HAVEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Eight years after setting the Guinness World Record for the largest White Truffle ever sold, Sabatino Tartufi is bringing another extremely large white truffle to be showcased in New York City.

Weighing in at 2.4 pounds (1.1 kg) and nicknamed "Il Gigante" ('the Giant' in Italian), a truffle find of this nature is extraordinary. "Finding a white truffle of this size is extremely rare," said Federico Balestra, CEO of Sabatino Tartufi. "White truffles are already one of the rarest foods in the world, but finding a white truffle of this size is almost a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We've been fortunate to have lightning strike twice with two of the largest white truffles ever found."

White truffles are the rarest and most prized species of truffles on the planet. With prices ranging up to $6,000 USD per pound, white truffles are among the most exclusive foods in the world. The organization is looking to donate the truffle to a good cause. "Finding a truffle of this size provides an opportunity for us to give something back. When we auctioned the largest white truffle ever, we donated the proceeds to a number of charities we had a strong ties to. This time around we would love to do the same."

The truffle is currently en route from Sabatino Truffles' Italian headquarters in Montecastrilli, Umbria, Italy to the company's US headquarters in West Haven, CT for final preparations. On Monday, November 14, 2022 the company plans to reveal the final destination for the truffle. "We know this truffle will bring lots of joy to some very lucky truffle lovers," assured Balestra.

About Sabatino Tartufi: Sabatino Tartufi, also known as Sabatino Truffles, is the leading truffle company based in Montecastrilli, Umbria, Italy, with U.S. headquarters in West Haven, CT. Founded in 1911, Sabatino supplies truffles and all-natural truffle products to today's best professional and home chefs. The company cultivates, grows, manufactures, and distributes truffles and truffle products around the world. The company's truffle products portfolio includes truffle oils, truffle salts, truffle spreads, and the best-selling Truffle Zest® line of truffle seasonings.

