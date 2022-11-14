Hayley Munro Brings Analytics Domain Expertise and Customer Experience Leadership to Fast Growing Decision Intelligence Software Company

Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, announced today that it has appointed a Vice President of Global Customer Success. This newly created role provides unified, company-wide management of this critical function under one executive: Hayley Munro.

Munro held leadership roles at FICO (NYSE: FICO), an analytics software company, where she was Managing Director and Vice President of Global Customer Success. At Medallia, a provider of a SaaS platform for customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience management, she was Senior Vice President for EMEA.

Munro has responsibility for the performance and growth of Pyramid's Customer Success program. The primary mission of the team is to provide rapid time to value for customers by ensuring on-time, on-budget deployment of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform. Once in production, customer success managers work closely with customers to support adoption of the Pyramid Platform by connecting them with training and certification and identifying new use cases that deliver strategic benefits.

Meet Our New VP of Global Customer Success

Munro brings a wealth of professional and personal experience that will aid in the drive to put the customer at the heart of everything at Pyramid. She has been instrumental at a range of different organisations in spearheading customer operations. This includes managing customer success, professional services, and customer support. Munro also brings to Pyramid a detailed and comprehensive understanding of what makes a successful customer journey and how to drive customer satisfaction.

When away from the office, Munro is an outdoors enthusiast who can regularly be found skiing or mountain biking. She is a passionate world traveller whose cross-cultural encounters are not only personally rewarding but help her build high-performing teams globally.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics

Quotes

Omri Kohl, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: "Customer Success, more than any other function within our company, is responsible for fostering high-touch, long-term relationships with the people who use the Pyramid Platform. Done properly, Customer Success creates brand loyalty, raises CSAT, increases Net Promoter Score, and forms a bond, a partnership that is mutually beneficial.

"Hayley brings a powerful combination of analytics software expertise and customer experience leadership within a customer experience company to her role. Beyond that, she has an innate feel for earning customer trust and confidence because they know that Hayley is in their corner."

Hayley Munro, Vice President, Global Customer Success, Pyramid Analytics: "I knew straight away that Pyramid was the right company for me. Having been in the analytics market, the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform caught my attention because of what it uniquely does, who it does it for, and the transformational potential it delivers.

"The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions, from data scientists to non-technical business users. I am excited to help our customers see how the Pyramid Platform can open new opportunities that had been visible before."

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what's next in analytics. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers insights for making faster, optimized decisions by providing direct access to any data, enabling governed self-service for any person, and meeting any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

