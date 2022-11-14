SC22 - SambaNova Systems, the company delivering the industry's only comprehensive software, hardware, and solutions platform to run Artificial Intelligence (AI), deep learning, and foundation models, announces computer vision capabilities for seismic analysis, a process used to identify oil and gas deposits representing billions of dollars in potential profit for oil and gas companies.

Correctly predicting the location of oil and gas accumulations is time-consuming and complex, involving highly-trained specialists who need to analyze hundreds of km3 of geospatial image data. The accuracy of the predictions is critical, as an incorrect prediction could represent lost opportunity and wasted capital investments.

"This is a pivotal time for the oil and gas sector, as operators look to improve efficiency and maximize value," stated Rodrigo Liang, CEO and co-founder, SambaNova Systems. "Leading oil and gas organizations are leveraging computer vision models to make more accurate predictions in less time, resulting in potentially billions of dollars from the discovery of additional resource deposits."

Marshall Choy, SVP Product at SambaNova Systems, states: "The conventional solutions available today are not designed to handle complex AI workloads such as analysis of hundreds of km3 of geological data in the oil and gas industry for seismic analysis. SambaNova provides a comprehensive AI solution offering that can handle the largest 3D networks leveraged for geologic study and exploration."

Benefits of SambaNova for Oil and Gas:

More Accurate Discovery Predictions: Deep learning computer vision models can accelerate time to analysis by 10-15%. This improved speed enables oil and gas companies to analyze and make more predictions, generating more value and opportunity.

Deep learning computer vision models can accelerate time to analysis by 10-15%. This improved speed enables oil and gas companies to analyze and make more predictions, generating more value and opportunity. Faster training of computer vision models: SambaNova accelerates the time-consuming model training process by reducing the labeled data required to train a model by 97.6%, while simultaneously resulting in more detailed 3D features that improve the accuracy of the analysis.

SambaNova accelerates the time-consuming model training process by reducing the labeled data required to train a model by 97.6%, while simultaneously resulting in more detailed 3D features that improve the accuracy of the analysis. Higher resolution seismic images -5123 and beyond: The higher quality of5123 resolution images enable seismic analysts to make more accurate predictions in less time, resulting in additional resource discovery.

About SambaNova Systems

Customers turn to SambaNova to quickly deploy state-of-the-art AI capabilities to meet the demands of the AI-enabled world. Our purpose-built enterprise-scale AI platform is the technology backbone for the next generation of AI computing. We enable customers to unlock the valuable business insights trapped in their data. Our flagship offering, Dataflow-as-a-Service, overcomes the limitations of legacy technology to power the large complex foundation models that enable customers to discover new services and revenue streams, and boost operational efficiency. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. Visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on LinkedIn.

