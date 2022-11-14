Data Bridge Market Research: Baker's Yeast Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 3.13 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers, Trends and Competitive Landscape

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Baker's Yeast Market" from Data Bridge Market Research, this research helps businesses thrive by offering in-depth market analyses and insights. The market analysis and insights covered in this Baker's Yeast market research report offers key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an imperative source of guidance which provides exact direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. The statistics are indicated in graphical format for a clear understanding of facts and figures. The market drivers and restraints have been explained here using SWOT analysis. The Baker's Yeast market report covers professional in-depth study on the current state of the Baker's Yeast industry. Baker's Yeast market research report is the most relevant, exclusive, reasonable and admirable market research report depending upon your business needs.





Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the baker's yeast market was valued at USD 1.46 billion is expected to reach the value of USD 3.13 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.00% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Synopsis:

Saccharomyces cerevisiae, also known as baker's yeast has been the main ingredient of baking industry, winemaking and brewing. Baker's yeasts are unicellular eukaryotic fungi with a completely different mechanism than bacteria and other prokaryotic microorganisms. Almost all of the organelles found in a mature eukaryotic cell can be found in baker's yeast.

The rising demand for baker's yeast from end-user industries such as food and beverages is fuelling the market's expansion. Baker's yeast has a large market because it is widely used to improve the quality of bakery goods. Due to the increased consumer preference for convenience and packaged food products, the use of compressed baker's yeasts in the bakery industry is growing at a faster rate.

Opportunities for Players:

Monosodium glutamate is the sodium salt of glutamic acid (MSG). It is used as a food additive to enhance the palatability of foods by imparting a "umami" flavour. MSG helps to increase the presence of other flavor-active compounds. MSG has been shown in clinical studies to cause obesity, oxidative stress, renal and hepatotoxicity. MSG substitutes such as baker's yeast extracts, derivatives, and nutritional baker's yeast are used to provide the "umami" flavour. Certain organic baker's yeast manufacturers also claim that their products can be substituted for MSG.

Some of the major players operating in the Baker's Yeast market are:

Marel ( Iceland )

) GEA Group ( Germany )

) Bühler ( Switzerland )

) Alfa Laval ( Sweden )

) Bucher Industries ( Switzerland )

) Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L ( Spain )

) Clextral ( France )

) FENCO Food Machinery ( Italy )

) Krones Group ( Germany )

) Finis Food Processing Equipment B.V. ( Netherlands )

) BAADER ( Germany )

Recent Development

Lallemand Baking will launch LalFerm , a new brand of fresh baker's baker's yeast, in North America in 2019. The new brand provides Bakers with customised baker's yeast solutions for their applications (lean dough, sweet dough, rich dough, frozen dough, flexible proofing, Vitamin D rich, etc.).

, a new brand of fresh baker's baker's yeast, in in 2019. The new brand provides Bakers with customised baker's yeast solutions for their applications (lean dough, sweet dough, rich dough, frozen dough, flexible proofing, Vitamin D rich, etc.). Angel Baker's yeast Co. Ltd debuted its new purpose-built baker's yeast and biotechnology R&D Center in China in 2018. The new centre has a total area of 36,000sqm and can house up to 1,500 people engaged in R&D and related work, with the goal of transforming the complex into a world-class biotechnology product R&D centre and a leading Global baker's yeast technology research platform.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Baker's Yeast Market [Global - Broken-down into regions]

[Global - Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends - Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Market Dynamics: Baker's Yeast Market

·The high adoption of baker's yeast due to its beneficial characteristics

Baker's yeast is becoming more popular as a leavening agent in bakery products worldwide because it can be stored at room temperature for extended periods without losing any of its properties. One of the major factors driving the baker's yeast market is the development of high-quality baker's yeast to improve its applications as a leavening agent in bakery products.

High demand for the organic food products

Baker's yeast was first used as an important ingredient in the bakery industry. Breads, rye breads, whole wheat bread, buns, white breads, brown breads, and a variety of other bakery products are in high demand around the world. These dominant factors are driving the market forward. Organic food retail sales have increased as consumer awareness of the benefits of organic food has grown.

Key Industry Segmentation: Baker's Yeast Market

By Products

Active Dry Yeast

Inactive Dry Yeast

By Form

Solid Baker's Yeast

Liquid/Cream Baker's Yeast

Dry or Powdered Baker's Yeast

By End users

Bakery

Food

Feed

By Applications

Cakes

Pastries

Bread

Biscuits

Regional Analysis/Insights: Baker's Yeast Market

The countries covered in the baker's yeast market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Germany dominates the market, accounting for roughly 60% of all baker's yeast consumed in industrial and artisan applications. The high demand for bakery products has resulted in the highest utilisation of baker's yeast ingredients in the country's bakery and breweries industries.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Baker's Yeast Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Baker's Yeast Market, By Products

8. Global Baker's Yeast Market, By Form

9. Global Baker's Yeast Market, By End users

10. Global Baker's Yeast Market, By Application

11. Global Baker's Yeast Market, By Region

12. Global Baker's Yeast Market: Company Landscape

13. SWOT Analyses

14. Company Profile

15. Questionnaires

16. Related Reports

