Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that further to the news release on October 12, 2022, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions ("DM EVS"), has officially commenced its highly anticipated roadside assistance Mobile Charging Vehicle ("MCV") in British Columbia and has started servicing EV consumers on film and production sites in B.C. Two (2) MCV's are currently on the road for its charging services with many more scheduled to be deployed by the end of this year.

Based on the Company's existing relationship with the film and production industry from COVID-19 testing, the land and expand strategy was successfully executed to diversify its product offerings to the Company's clientele list and offer EV charging services on set during DM EVS' first roll out.

The Guardian reports that consumers seem to be slowly growing on EVs. In fact, even global leaders, such as Joe Biden believe EV adaption can potentially help climate change. As part of his plan to address the climate crisis, Joe Biden announced a big push for the adoption of EVs. Last August, the president said he wanted half of all vehicle sales in the US to be electric by 2030. (Source: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/28/us-electric-vehicle-charging-stations)

Justin Trudeau is also aligned with EV adaption as he announced to bring a new world-leading facility to Ontario to produce essential components of electric vehicle batteries and brought in the "2030 Emissions Reduction Plan" which is aimed to improve a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change, promote EV and cleaner air for Canadians. Trudeau is also developing a regulated sales mandate so that 100 per cent of new passenger vehicles sold in Canada will be zero emission and electric by 2035. (Source: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2022/03/29/delivering-clean-air-and-strong-economy-canadians)

With EV's gaining North American popularity, EV charging seems to be in high demand which will allow DM EVS to expand its EV solutions in Canada to help create a difference in climate change and air pollution.

"We are thrilled to have our road side mobile charging vehicles being used on set in the film and production industry! This is yet again another example of the land and expand strategy being implemented to bring great return to the Company. DM EVS plans to expand and install its EV chargers throughout Vancouver this new year in an effort to make Canada more green. Leaders throughout Canada and the U.S are passionate about bringing a larger focus to EV, not just for the benefits of being fuel efficient, but because of the outcomes EV can serve on climate change and air-quality. We are truly excited to expand our Company into the EV space and look forward to sharing more developments on this soon," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About DM EVS

DM EVS is trailblazing the electric vehicle (EV) industry with its leading-edge mobile charging units and proprietary mobile application. DM EVS provides solutions for drivers facing electric vehicle charging issues with its mobile charging unit which includes 24/7 roadside assistance, quick charging on the go, and preventing potential delays and issues in the future with its AI technology. The fixed AC charging system uses power resources efficiently through the dynamic load balancing function using Bluetooth technology, significantly improving cost and time to charge. DM EVS is the exclusive Canadian partner of EVAR (Electric Vehicle Advanced Recharging Inc.), a spin-off company from Samsung Electronics C-Lab.

To learn more about DM EVS, please visit: https://www.dmevs.com/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create progressive solutions for the cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicle (EV) verticals. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals with predictive and preventive technologies.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143984