Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. (TSXV: BMG) ("BMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for its Exploration Plan of Operations ("EPO") at its Mohave Gold Project in Arizona. BLM informed the Company Nov. 4 that the Final Environmental Assessment, Decision Record, and Finding of No Significant Impacts documents are finalized and posted to the BLM project webpage at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2016511/510.

Graham Harris, CEO and Director, commented: "The granting of approval for the Company's Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") and revised EPO for Mohave is a significant milestone for the project. The EPO is now permitted for up to 600 drill sites and associated roads and infrastructure and enhances the attractiveness of the Mohave Project as we continue to review strategic options to advance the project."

The EPO includes 600 drill sites with sumps situated at the Klondyke, Apex, Jim and Jerry, Scout, and Golden Door prospects in the north and the Dixie Queen prospect in the south as well as up to two water monitoring wells. Initiation of exploration activities is contingent on the Company providing a financial guarantee for the reclamation costs of 206 drill sites which is approximately $360,000 USD.

CORRECTION TO NOVEMBER 2, 2022 NEWS RELEASE

The Company wishes to correct an error in its news release dated November 2, 2022. In that news release, it was stated that 300,000 shares of the Company were to be issued upon execution of the Binding MOU concerning the Banio Potash Project. This was incorrect: no shares were issuable on execution of the Binding MOU. In addition, the total of up to 6,500,000 shares that could be issued in connection with the acquisition of the Banio Potash Project was incorrect. The correct number is 300,000 less or 6,200,000 shares in total.

This news release has been reviewed by Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P. Geo, Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

