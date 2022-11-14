Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166 ) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") is pleased to announce, in connection with the Company's commitment to a transparent crypto industry in Canada, it has completed a "Proof of Reserves & Platform Due Diligence Audit" for 2022 conducted by an independent third party, Blockchain Intelligence Group for its operating subsidiaries Bitbuy Technologies Inc. ("Bitbuy") and Coinberry Limited ("Coinberry"), each of which are registered crypto asset trading platforms with the Ontario Securities Commission and each of the provinces and territories of the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "Canadian Regulators").

The recent Proof of Reserves & Platform Due Diligence Audit is the first by WonderFi for both Bitbuy and Coinberry, and follows the same format as Bitbuy's previous Proof of Reserves Audits in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The 2022 Proof of Reserves & Platform Due Diligence Audit consists of an external review of counterparty risk associated with the operations of Bitbuy and Coinberry, as well as an assessment of client funds held in cold storage for both companies.

Key Findings

Bitbuy and Coinberry meet and exceed their own mandates of requiring 95% and 80% of all customer assets to be in cold storage, respectively .





All Bitbuy customer balances are accounted for, with 97.16% of all customer funds in a third-party insured custodian account with BitGo Trust Company, Inc. Bitbuy's operational hot wallet balances account for the remainder of 2.84% of customer balances.





All Coinberry customer balances are accounted for, with 96.28% of all customer funds in a third-party insured custodian account with Gemini Trust Company, LLC. Coinberry's operational hot wallet balances account for the remainder of 3.72% of customer balances.





Both Coinberry and Bitbuy were scored as "Low Risk" platforms during an operational assessment that reviewed business activities, company registration, KYC/AML policies and a number of other criteria.

Pursuant to their respective registrations with the Canadian Regulators, Bitbuy and Coinberry are not currently permitted to extend clients margin, loans or other leverage with respect to their cryptocurrency, or practice other forms of fractional reserve banking. Further, such registrations subject both Bitbuy and Coinberry to adhere to specified terms and conditions, including transparent reporting obligations to the Canadian Regulators required for continued operation.

Bitbuy and Coinberry client cryptocurrency assets in cold storage are held with a third-party, insured custodian. Similarly, client Canadian dollar deposits are segregated from the Company's and held at regulated Canadian financial institutions. Bitbuy and Coinberry each have financial insurance bond insurance (or "FIBs") in place with a view to further protecting client assets. As a publicly traded company, WonderFi is required to publicly file audited financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents by operation of applicable securities laws, including to maintain its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

More details on the Bitbuy and Coinberry 2022 Proof of Reserves & Platform Due Diligence Audits can be found at the following URLs:

www.bitbuy.ca/proof-of-reserves

www.coinberry.com/proof-of-reserves



