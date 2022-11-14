Atos International: Atos offers HPC cloud access to Bulgarian and EuroHPC Supercomputer, Discoverer

Paris, France - November14, 2022 - Atos today announces the extension of its Nimbix Federated Supercomputing offer to Europe by integrating Discoverer, a EuroHPC JU supercomputer hosted by Consortium "Petascale Supercomputer Bulgaria", located in Sofia Tech Park, Sofia, Bulgaria. Nimbix EuroHPC-approved users around the world can now benefit from the computing power of the Discoverer platform in the cloud, amongst other already-available supercomputing resources.



As HPC in the cloud models are evolving from limited options with high-dollar investments to flexible, scalable and as-a-service models, the NimbixSupercomputing Suitefederates large-scale machines and clouds along with managed services to enable on-demand collaborative scientific computing platform. It offers a unified and secure service console to manage all compute zones and regions in a public or private HPC, AI, and supercomputing federation. With this industry-first offer, Atos widens and democratizes HPC usages by unlocking cloud computing performance otherwise not available by any other service provider.

This one-of-a-kind initiative is the opportunity for both customers and resource owners to utilize optimally and flexibly the available supercomputing power while enabling federated capabilities to further develop collaboration across borders and to accelerate time to innovation in various domains. Customers will enjoy all the benefits of HPC cloud computing services (aka HPC as a service): from optimized performance to scalable resources, accessible as-a-service anywhere they want to run, with the advantage of bare metal performance. By maximizing productive utilization of compute resources, customers will also make a more effective use of the electricity used to power those machines, in addition to not adding any new computing end point.

Emmanuel Le Roux, SVP, Global head of HPC, AI and Quantum, Atos, commented "As the European leader in high-performance computing (HPC), Atos makes it a priority to democratize HPC access and to widen its usages, especially through ground-breaking hybridization applications. Our Nimbix suite is at the heart of this strategy by allowing its users to access on-demand HPC and AI resources, from anywhere, thanks to the power of cloud. We are honored to announce today this partnership withPetaSCBulgariaand to have them onboard this pioneering offering. The more resources will be available in our offer, the more benefits will come out of it for scientists and researchers."

Peter Statev, SofiaTech Park, Chairman of Supervisory BoardofConsortium "Petascale Supercomputer Bulgaria", said "We are glad to extendour partnership with Atos and start using AtosNimbix suite.It allows us to offer on-demand part of Discoverer's resources via so called "HPC as a service"to new national and international business customers, with unprecedented flexibility and deployment speed. This is an important milestone for our team as it expands our academic and business customers base, which we serveusing combination of different non- and for-profit access models."

Earl Joseph, CEO Hyperion Research highlighted: "Cloud computing is expanding the horizons of the HPC market and is an unprecedented opportunity to further democratize its usages. The launch of Atos'Nimbix Supercomputing suite earlier this year came at the right timing to support the growth of the cloud HPC market, by enabling scalable on-demand computing and federating workloads. The expansion of this offering to a large-scale machine such as the Bulgarian EuroHPC Discoverer supercomputer will pave the way to new collaborations across the world and will accelerate innovations through new HPC models."

About Discoverer supercomputer

Bulgarian supercomputer Discoverer was inaugurated in October 2021 and was funded via a joint investment of about EUR 11,5 million, 35% from the EuroHPC JU and 65% from the Republic of Bulgaria. Discoverer design is based on ATOS BullSequana XH2000 technology and is petascale supercomputer with 4.5 Petaflops performance. In June 2021 Disocverer was 91st fastest supercomputer in the world. Discoverer provides HPC services to a wide range of academic and industrial users, in Bulgaria, the Balkan region, and Europe. Main mission of the Discoverer is to support the development of applications across science, the public sector, and industry, in domains such as health, ecology, agriculture or material design, like the discovery of new drugs, better understand molecular interactions, or facilitate climate and seismic simulation.

