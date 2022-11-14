SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies: SKYX to Host Virtual Investor Event to Discuss New Developments on Thursday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies") ("SKYX," "we" or "the Company"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 60 issued and pending patents globally for simplifying and enhancing safety and automation in homes and buildings, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The event will include a question and answer session and interested parties can register for the event here .

SKYX Virtual Investor Event:

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1583575&tp_key=f045c6c25d

The presentation will be posted to the investor relations website the day of the event and an archived replay will be available at the above link shortly after the event concludes.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

SKYX@mzgroup.us

