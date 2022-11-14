Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DEA1 ISIN: US78471E1055 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
11.11.22
22:00 Uhr
2,760 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SKYX PLATFORMS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKYX PLATFORMS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2022 | 14:08
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies: SKYX to Host Virtual Investor Event to Discuss New Developments on Thursday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies") ("SKYX," "we" or "the Company"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 60 issued and pending patents globally for simplifying and enhancing safety and automation in homes and buildings, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The event will include a question and answer session and interested parties can register for the event here.

SKYX Virtual Investor Event:

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time
Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1583575&tp_key=f045c6c25d

The presentation will be posted to the investor relations website the day of the event and an archived replay will be available at the above link shortly after the event concludes.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman
MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
SKYX@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725429/SKYX-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-Event-to-Discuss-New-Developments-on-Thursday-November-17-at-1100-am-Eastern-Time

SKYX PLATFORMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.