Quantanite Expands U.S. Leadership Team with Industry Veterans Chance Myers and Robert Serretti

Industry-proven contact center and BPO pioneers join Quantanite's growing team to facilitate ongoing global growth and drive outreach

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Quantanite, a customer experience and digital outsourcing solutions provider for the world's fastest-growing companies, has added two recognized CCaaS and business process outsourcing (BPO) veterans to spearhead its North American sales team. Chance Myers joins as vice president of customer solutions, and Robert Serretti as senior director of customer solutions. The pair share responsibilities for driving business development and sales activities for Quantanite as the company continues to expand market share in North America.

Chance Myers is a customer experience visionary who pioneered technology-driven "work from anywhere" environments long before the pandemic spurred-on the remote office revolution, gaining market visibility by developing virtual workplaces through sophisticated collaborative technologies. As a co-founder of a renowned BPO provider, Chance Myers has a long history of success building contact center and BPO sales and operations. He has developed high-performance teams for organizations involved in SaaS (software as-a-service), UCaaS (unified communications as-a-service), CCaaS (contact center-as-a-service), UX (user experience), and collaboration software, including for several Fortune 500 companies.

Robert Serretti has close to two decades of experience in the CCaaS and SaaS market, having both owned and managed full-service, outsourced contact center organizations. A forward-thinking entrepreneur, Serretti has developed real-world expertise in complex disciplines such as AI, omnichannel e-commerce, and compliance technologies, managing and partnering with 400- to 6,000-seat call centers to deliver customized client solutions. His professional experience has spanned multiple industries, including financial services, data analytics, cable, pharmacology, education, and more. He has worked with high-visibility companies in telecom and other industries, including J.D. Power.

"We're delighted to welcome Chance and Robert to the Quantanite team, where they will be instrumental in promoting the Quantanite brand and securing new business in North America," said Andrew Hall, Quantanite's chief commercial officer. "Their contacts, technical acumen, and experience in solving tangible outsourcing operational challenges will enable Quantanite to distinguish itself from the competition, and help businesses transition from cumbersome manual processes to more efficient and cost-effective automated solutions."

Quantanite provides sophisticated customer experience and digital outsourcing solutions for service-centric enterprises worldwide. The company manages a customer-facing contact center in Johannesburg, South Africa, where its highly trained agents provide superior support across a range of sectors, such as technology, food delivery, finance, retail, hospitality, and other vertical markets. Quantanite leverages state-of-the-art technology to ensure that customers are serviced using the medium they prefer-including automated self-service and other AI-driven tools. In addition, the company operates a facility in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which performs complex, rigorous back-office tasks, including digital content services such as content moderation, data labeling and annotation, and transcription services for customers.

This addition of Serretti and Myers follows Quantanite's recent expansion of its executive team. The company appointed Atif Hafeez as chief financial officer, Andrew Hall as chief commercial officer, and Neil Russell-Smith as global director of marketing. These new hires reflect Quantanite's rapid global growth and its commitment to recruit the brightest talent in the industry.

Quantanite is a Customer Experience (CX) and Digital Outsourcing solutions provider for the world's fastest-growing companies. The company delivers customer experience management services, back-office services, and digital content services, and provides sales enablement and demand generation services through its sister brand Growthonics. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company's nearly 2,000 super-charged employees operate on four continents. Through global delivery centers, Quantanite powers customer experience and digital outsourcing for leading enterprise brands. To learn more, visit www.quantanite.com.

