Oatly AB: Oatly Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter Revenue Increased 7.0% to $183.0 Million Compared to Prior Year Period; Increased 16.7% to $199.7 Million in Constant Currency



Announces Strategic Actions to Adapt Supply Chain Network Strategy and Simplify Organizational Structure

Updates Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

MALMÖ, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) ("Oatly" or the "Company"), the world's original and largest oat drink company, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Toni Petersson, Oatly's CEO, commented, "Third quarter financial results were below our expectations, largely driven by COVID-19 restrictions in Asia, production challenges in the Americas, and continued foreign exchange headwinds. However, we continue to see strong velocities, year-over-year sales volume growth, and minimal price elasticity globally which we believe demonstrates the power and resilience of the brand. To position Oatly for our next phase of growth, we have taken decisive and strategic actions to improve our operational efficiencies in a volatile macroeconomic environment with an even more focused allocation of resources and capital. These initial actions will simplify our organizational structures and the execution of our supply chain network expansion, and we expect more profitable growth going forward with a more asset-light strategy."

Strategic Actions

Oatly has initiated several strategic actions to adapt its supply chain network strategy and simplify the organizational structure in order to prepare for the next phase of continued high growth. The Company believes these actions will increase the agility of the organization and drive profitability with a more asset-light strategy.

The framework for the supply chain network strategy is centered on focusing investments on Oatly's proprietary oat-base technology and capacity, which is expected to reduce the capital intensity of future facilities and have a positive effect on our cash flow outlook. The Company is also actively pursuing manufacturing partners to create a more hybrid production network across select geographies. This is in addition to the phasing of capital expenditures and production projects described last quarter, which has already had a positive impact on the Company's cash flow in the near to medium-term.

The strategic actions to simplify the organizational structure are expected to lead to a more balanced growth and profitability equation moving forward. The Company is reviewing the organizational structure to adjust the fixed cost base globally. To start, the Company is executing an overhead and headcount reduction impacting up to 25% of the costs related to the group corporate functions and regional EMEA layers. By doing this, the Company expects annual savings up to $25 million from the reorganization, which will take effect starting in the first quarter 2023. The Company has identified incremental opportunities in the rest of the organization, from which it expects up to $25 million in additional annual savings in the first half of 2023. The Company is unable to make a reasonable determination of an estimate of the severance and other costs associated with its organizational restructuring plans at this time. The Company will provide additional disclosure at such time as it determines a precise amount of the costs and charges associated with these actions.

As part of this review, Jean-Christophe Flatin, Global President, has assumed oversight of the global supply chain network following the departure of the Company's Chief Supply Chain Officer, while Daniel Ordonez, Chief Operating Officer, has assumed oversight of the EMEA markets following the departure of the Company's EMEA President. The Company continues to evaluate its global operations and potential opportunities to recalibrate the organizational structure for its next phase of growth.

Three months ended

September 30, $ Change % Change 2022 2021 As reported Foreign exchange impact In constant

currency As reported In constant

currency EMEA 82,567 87,398 82,567 14,484 97,051 -5.5 % 11.0 % Americas 60,702 49,469 60,702 — 60,702 22.7 % 22.7 % Asia 39,757 34,195 39,757 2,145 41,902 16.3 % 22.5 % Total revenue 183,026 171,062 183,026 16,629 199,655 7.0 % 16.7 % Nine months ended

September 30, $ Change % Change 2022 2021 As reported Foreign exchange impact In constant

currency As reported In constant

currency EMEA 255,535 247,571 255,535 30,628 286,163 3.2 % 15.6 % Americas 159,494 124,343 159,494 — 159,494 28.3 % 28.3 % Asia 112,141 85,351 112,141 2,692 114,833 31.4 % 34.5 % Total revenue 527,170 457,265 527,170 33,320 560,490 15.3 % 22.6 %

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $183.0 million, a 7.0% increase compared to $171.1 million in the prior year period, which included a foreign currency exchange headwind of $16.6 million. In constant currency, revenue increased 16.7% year-over-year to $199.7 million.

EMEA revenue of $82.6 million, a 5.5% decrease compared to $87.4 million in the prior year period, which included a foreign currency exchange headwind of $14.5 million. In constant currency, EMEA revenue increased 11.0% year-over-year to $97.1 million.

Americas revenue of $60.7 million, a 22.7% increase compared to $49.5 million in the prior year period.

Asia revenue of $39.8 million, a 16.3% increase compared to $34.2 million in the prior year period, which included a foreign currency exchange headwind of $2.1 million. In constant currency, Asia revenue increased 22.5% year-over-year to $41.9 million.

Gross profit of $5.0 million, or a 2.7% gross profit margin, compared to $44.9 million, or a 26.2% gross profit margin, in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent was $107.9 million compared to net loss of $41.2 million in the prior year period.

EBITDA loss of $92.2 million compared to an EBITDA loss of $36.5 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $82.7 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $27.0 million in the prior year period.

Capital expenditures were $59.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $52.3 million in the prior year period.

Nine Month 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $527.2 million, a 15.3% increase compared to $457.3 million in the prior year period, which included a foreign currency exchange headwind of $33.3 million. In constant currency, revenue increased 22.6% year-over-year to $560.5 million.

EMEA revenue of $255.5 million, a 3.2% increase compared to $247.6 million in the prior year period, which included a foreign currency exchange headwind of $30.6 million. In constant currency, EMEA revenue increased 15.6% year-over-year to $286.2 million.

Americas revenue of $159.5 million, a 28.3% increase compared to $124.3 million in the prior year period.

Asia revenue of $112.1 million, a 31.4% increase compared to $85.4 million in the prior year period, which included a foreign currency exchange headwind of $2.7 million. In constant currency, Asia revenue increased 34.5% year-over-year to $114.8 million.

Gross profit of $49.0 million, or a 9.3% gross profit margin, compared to $125.4 million, or a 27.4% gross profit margin, in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent was $267.4 million compared to net loss of $132.6 million in the prior year period.

EBITDA loss of $236.2 million compared to an EBITDA loss of $104.7 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $207.5 million compared to $81.4 million in the prior year period.

Capital expenditures were $170.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $186.7 million in the prior year period.

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue increased $12.0 million, or 7.0%, to $183.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $171.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Excluding a foreign currency exchange headwind of $16.6 million, revenue for the third quarter was $199.7 million, or an increase of 16.7%, using constant exchange rates. The revenue increase was primarily driven by continued sold volume growth for the Company's products across the three segments, in addition to price increases implemented in EMEA during the first half of 2022 and the Americas in the third quarter of 2022. Sold volume for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to 126 million liters compared to 110 million liters last year, an increase of 14.5%. Produced finished goods volume for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to 124 million liters compared to 131 million liters for the same period last year, a decrease of 5.3%.

The Company continued to experience revenue growth across the retail and foodservice channels in the third quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, the retail channel accounted for 57.7% and 59.5% of the Company's revenue, respectively, the foodservice channel accounted for 36.5% and 35.8% of the Company's revenue, respectively, and the other channel, comprised primarily of e-commerce sales, accounted for 5.8% and 4.7% of the Company's revenue, respectively.

Gross profit was $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $44.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $28.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. The gross profit margin decrease of 1,310 basis points in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to:

Continued pricing actions of 390 basis points to offset higher cost inflation of 380 basis points,

Continued COVID-19 restrictions in Asia resulted in underutilization of our facilities in Asia, higher promotional activities, co-packer and inventory provisions of 490 basis points,

Challenges at our Ogden facility impacting our margin by 110 basis points,

Continued macro headwinds in EMEA slowed our new market and channel expansion, which impacted cost of production and resulted in charges related to higher scrap and co-packer volume adjustments of 630 basis points, most of which are expected to be non-recurring,

Other items, net, of approximately 90 basis points.

The Company expects that the improved ramp-up of its production facilities in the fourth quarter of 2022 should result in improved fixed cost absorption as well as a better sales mix and the implementation of pricing actions will drive gross profit margin expansion.

Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.2 million to $5.2 million compared to $4.1 million in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2022 increased $18.7 million to $103.8 million compared to $85.1 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $6.6 million in employee related expenses as a result of increased headcount. Employee related expenses also included an offset of $1.5 million in reduced costs for the 2021 Incentive Award Plan ("2021 Plan"). The Company also incurred an increase of $6.5 million in branding and marketing expenses and $3.6 million in other selling costs and third-party consultancy fees, which included an increase of $2.8 million in e-commerce fees. Customer distribution costs also increased by $3.1 million, mainly as a consequence of higher revenue, but also increased as percentage of revenue from 7.4% to 8.6%, due to a number of factors including higher freight rates and mix of sales. The increase was offset by a decrease of $3.9 million in costs relating to external consultants, contractors, other professional fees, $1.6 million from the depositary relating to the administration of the ADR program, and favorable impact from foreign exchange rates of $11.0 million.

Other operating expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $0.3 million compared to $0.2 million in the prior year period, comprised primarily of a net foreign exchange loss.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent was $107.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net loss of $41.2 million in the prior year period.

EBITDA loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $92.2 million, compared to an EBITDA loss of $36.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in EBITDA loss was primarily a result of lower gross profit of $39.9 million, higher employee related expenses, higher branding and customer distribution expenses, and other operating expenses as the Company has scaled its global operations to support growth across three continents, partially offset by positive impact from foreign exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $82.7 million, compared to a loss of $27.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA loss was primarily related to lower gross profit of $39.9 million, higher branding and customer distribution expenses, and other operating expenses as the Company has scaled its global operations to support growth across three continents, partially offset by positive impact from foreign exchange rates.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Loss), and revenue at constant currency are non-IFRS financial measures defined under "Non-IFRS financial measures." Please see above revenue at constant currency table and "Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Results" at the end of this press release.

The following tables set forth revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA and loss before income tax for the Company's three reportable segments for the periods presented.

Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Three months ended September 30, 2022

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) EMEA Americas Asia Corporate* Eliminations** Total Revenue Revenue from external customers 82,567 60,702 39,757 — — 183,026 Intersegment revenue 6,236 7 935 — (7,178 ) — Total segment revenue 88,803 60,709 40,692 — (7,178 ) 183,026 Adjusted EBITDA (11,491 ) (16,577 ) (28,447 ) (26,188 ) — (82,703 ) Share-based compensation expense (175 ) (1,312 ) (1,855 ) (5,161 ) — (8,503 ) Restructuring costs(1) — — — (1,005 ) — (1,005 ) EBITDA (11,666 ) (17,889 ) (30,302 ) (32,354 ) — (92,211 ) Finance income and (expenses), net — — — — — (7,491 ) Depreciation and amortization — — — — — (12,157 ) Loss before income tax — — — — — (111,859 ) Three months ended September 30, 2021

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) EMEA Americas Asia Corporate* Eliminations** Total Revenue Revenue from external customers 87,398 49,469 34,195 — — 171,062 Intersegment revenue 24,959 341 — — (25,300 ) — Total segment revenue 112,357 49,810 34,195 — (25,300 ) 171,062 Adjusted EBITDA 9,501 (11,052 ) 483 (25,899 ) — (26,967 ) Share-based compensation expense (1,492 ) (1,166 ) (1,653 ) (5,257 ) — (9,568 ) EBITDA 8,009 (12,218 ) (1,170 ) (31,156 ) — (36,535 ) Finance income and (expenses), net — — — — — 3,831 Depreciation and amortization — — — — — (7,922 ) Loss before income tax — — — — — (40,626 ) Nine months ended September 30, 2022

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) EMEA Americas Asia Corporate* Eliminations** Total Revenue Revenue from external customers 255,535 159,494 112,141 — — 527,170 Intersegment revenue 30,775 820 1,472 — (33,067 ) — Total segment revenue 286,310 160,314 113,613 — (33,067 ) 527,170 Adjusted EBITDA (12,033 ) (58,176 ) (54,179 ) (83,071 ) — (207,459 ) Share-based compensation expense (3,193 ) (3,722 ) (5,646 ) (15,164 ) — (27,725 ) Restructuring costs(1) — — — (1,005 ) — (1,005 ) EBITDA (15,226 ) (61,898 ) (59,825 ) (99,240 ) — (236,189 ) Finance income and (expenses), net — — — — — (4,507 ) Depreciation and amortization — — — — — (34,765 ) Loss before income tax — — — — — (275,461 ) Nine months ended September 30, 2021

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) EMEA Americas Asia Corporate* Eliminations** Total Revenue Revenue from external customers 247,571 124,343 85,351 — — 457,265 Intersegment revenue 61,059 597 — — (61,656 ) — Total segment revenue 308,630 124,940 85,351 — (61,656 ) 457,265 Adjusted EBITDA 24,738 (35,852 ) (1,532 ) (68,722 ) — (81,368 ) Share-based compensation expense (2,233 ) (1,748 ) (2,467 ) (7,586 ) — (14,034 ) IPO preparation and transaction costs — — — (9,288 ) — (9,288 ) EBITDA 22,505 (37,600 ) (3,999 ) (85,596 ) — (104,690 ) Finance income and (expenses), net — — — — — (8,785 ) Depreciation and amortization — — — — — (16,386 ) Loss before income tax — — — — — (129,861 )

_____________

* Corporate consists of general overhead costs not allocated to the segments.

** Eliminations refer primarily to intersegment revenue for sales of products from EMEA to Asia.

(1) Relates to accrued severance payments.

EMEA

EMEA revenue decreased $4.8 million, or 5.5%, to $82.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $87.4 million in the prior year period. Excluding a significant foreign currency exchange headwind of $14.5 million, EMEA revenue for the third quarter was $97.1 million, or an increase of 11.0%, using constant exchange rates. This increase using constant exchange rates was driven by growth in retail and foodservice channels across primarily oat drink product offerings. Approximately 83% of EMEA revenue was from the retail channel for the third quarter of 2022. The sold finished goods volume for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 amounted to 67 million and 63 million liters, respectively.

EMEA EBITDA decreased $19.7 million to a loss of $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a profit of $8.0 million in the prior year period. This decrease in EMEA EBITDA was primarily due to lower gross profit margin. Adjusted EMEA EBITDA, which excluded recurring share-based compensation expense of $0.2 million, was a loss of $11.5 million compared to a profit of $9.5 million in the prior year period.

Americas

Americas revenue increased $11.2 million, or 22.7%, to $60.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $49.5 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to higher production output compared to the prior year period, as well as implemented price increases across all customers and channels during the third quarter and with growth in existing retail and foodservice channels across mainly oat drink product offerings, partially offset by production challenges. Approximately 53% of Americas revenue was from the retail channel in the third quarter of 2022. The sold finished goods volume for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 amounted to 36 million and 30 million liters, respectively.

Americas EBITDA loss increased $5.7 million to a loss of $17.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $12.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease in Americas EBITDA resulted from a number of factors offsetting the revenue growth, such as continued challenges in the scaling of production capacity at the Company's Ogden, Utah facility to steady state, resulting in higher cost of production and higher operating expenses as the Company scales its operations for anticipated future growth. Adjusted Americas EBITDA, which excluded recurring share-based compensation expense of $1.3 million, was a loss of $16.6 million compared to a loss of $11.1 million in the prior year period.

Asia

Asia revenue increased $5.6 million, or 16.3%, to $39.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $34.2 million in the prior year period. Excluding a foreign currency exchange headwind of $2.1 million, Asia revenue for the third quarter was $41.9 million, or an increase of 22.5%, using constant exchange rates. Asia revenue continues to be impacted by the implementation of various degrees of ongoing lock-downs due to COVID-19 variants in China throughout 2022. Approximately 63% of Asia revenue was from the foodservice channel for the third quarter of 2022, with a significant contribution coming from the e-commerce channel. The sold finished goods volume for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 amounted to 23 million and 17 million liters, respectively.

Asia EBITDA loss increased $29.1 million to a loss of $30.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $1.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease in Asia EBITDA was primarily due to higher operating expenses as the Company scales its operations for future growth and lower gross profit margin driven by primarily higher cost of production during the ramp-up phase of our new facilities, but also impacted by our ability to move inventory due to COVID-19 restrictions, resulting in increased promotional activities, inventory provisions and co-packer charges. Adjusted Asia EBITDA, which excluded recurring share-based compensation expense of $1.9 million, was a loss of $28.4 million compared to a profit of $0.5 million in the prior year period.

Corporate Expense

Oatly's corporate expense, which consists of general overhead costs not allocated to the segments, in the third quarter of 2022 was $32.4 million, an increase of $1.2 million compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by continued investments in research and development.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $105.6 million, $14.7 million in short term investments and total outstanding debt to credit institutions of $4.4 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $215.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $148.6 million during the prior year period which was primarily driven by a loss from operations as the Company continues to invest and scale its business to support its growth. Capital expenditures were $170.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $186.7 million in the prior year period. Net cash used in financing activities was $10.0 million reflecting the repayment of lease liabilities and repayment of liabilities to credit institutions.

On November 13, 2022, the Company amended its Sustainable Revolving Credit Facility for the purpose of postponing the application of the minimum EBITDA financial covenant from the second quarter of 2023 to (A) the fourth quarter of 2023 or (B) provided that the Company and its subsidiaries has successfully raised capital (whether in the form of equity and/or debt) of at least $200 million by June 30, 2023, the second quarter of 2024.

Outlook

Regarding the Company's outlook, Petersson stated, "For fiscal 2022, we are lowering our outlook primarily to reflect COVID-19 pressures negatively impacting sales in Asia, operational challenges in Americas which limits our ability to accelerate sales momentum, and continued foreign exchange headwinds. We believe these challenges are transitory and that we have significant opportunities for growth as these headwinds subside. In the meantime, we have taken actions to adjust our supply chain network strategy and simplify our organizational structure for a more balanced growth equation moving forward."

The Company's outlook assumes reasonable containment of COVID-19 related infection rates globally, including no further major lockdowns in Asia for the remainder of the year, and does not reflect any additional deterioration in the European macro environment, or any significant changes in the geopolitical impact of the current war in Ukraine. Based on the Company's assessment of the current operating environment, including inflation, rising interest rates, and the impact on consumer behavior, as well as updated foreign currency exchange rates as of September 30, 2022, the Company now expects the following for the full year ending December 31, 2022:

Revenue of $700 million to $720 million, an increase of 9% to 12% compared to full year 2021. The updated foreign currency exchange rates account for $15 million of the revision to the previously provided range. On a constant currency basis using 2021 foreign exchange rates, the Company expects revenue of $755 million to $775 million, an increase of 17% to 20% compared to full year 2021.

Capital expenditures between $220 million and $240 million, no change from the previous guidance. The Company is phasing its production footprint expansion due to the current operating environment and expects this to result in significant savings in 2022 capital expenditures.

Run-rate production capacity to be approximately 900 million liters of finished goods at the end of the year.

In regards to the long-term margin guidance, the Company is currently evaluating the impact of the strategic actions, particularly as it relates to a more asset-light, less capital intensive operating model.

The Company cannot provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the corresponding IFRS metric without unreasonable efforts, as we are unable to provide reconciling information. The items necessary to reconcile these items are not within Oatly's control, may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.

Financial Statements Interim condensed consolidated statement of operations (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 183,026 171,062 527,170 457,265 Cost of goods sold (178,044 ) (126,185 ) (478,196 ) (331,847 ) Gross profit 4,982 44,877 48,974 125,418 Research and development expenses (5,245 ) (4,052 ) (15,227 ) (11,096 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (103,765 ) (85,090 ) (304,898 ) (235,029 ) Other operating income and (expenses), net (340 ) (192 ) 197 (369 ) Operating loss (104,368 ) (44,457 ) (270,954 ) (121,076 ) Finance income and (expenses), net (7,491 ) 3,831 (4,507 ) (8,785 ) Loss before tax (111,859 ) (40,626 ) (275,461 ) (129,861 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) 3,910 (567 ) 8,063 (2,779 ) Loss for the period attributable to shareholders of the parent (107,949 ) (41,193 ) (267,398 ) (132,640 ) Loss per share, attributable to shareholders of the parent: Basic and diluted (0.18 ) (0.07 ) (0.45 ) (0.25 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 592,163,619 591,777,001 591,963,512 534,691,682





Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of U.S. dollars) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 119,693 145,925 Property, plant and equipment 597,265 509,648 Right-of-use assets 149,467 158,448 Other non-current receivables 7,502 5,534 Deferred tax assets 4,954 2,293 Total non-current assets 878,881 821,848 Current assets Inventories 89,326 95,661 Trade receivables 118,333 105,519 Current tax assets 296 435 Other current receivables 23,803 32,229 Prepaid expenses 17,010 27,711 Short-term investments 14,743 249,937 Cash and cash equivalents 105,603 295,572 Total current assets 369,114 807,064 TOTAL ASSETS 1,247,995 1,628,912 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 105 105 Treasury shares 0 — Other contributed capital 1,628,045 1,628,103 Foreign currency translation reserve (200,875 ) (74,486 ) Accumulated deficit (548,096 ) (308,423 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the parent 879,179 1,245,299 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 119,995 126,516 Deferred tax liabilities 2,645 2,677 Provisions 9,303 11,033 Total non-current liabilities 131,943 140,226 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 19,469 16,703 Liabilities to credit institutions 4,420 5,987 Trade payables 66,097 93,043 Current tax liabilities 2,436 567 Other current liabilities 10,540 9,614 Accrued expenses 133,911 117,473 Total current liabilities 236,873 243,387 Total liabilities 368,816 383,613 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,247,995 1,628,912





Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss (267,398 ) (132,640 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows —Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets and amortization of intangible assets 34,765 16,386 —Write-downs of inventories 15,067 1,507 —Impairment loss on trade receivables 2,456 41 —Share-based payments expense 27,725 14,034 —Finance income and expenses, net 4,507 8,785 —Income tax (benefit)/expense (8,063 ) 2,779 —Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (860 ) 1 —Other (222 ) (25 ) Interest received 1,776 918 Interest paid (8,964 ) (6,878 ) Income tax paid (1,977 ) (2,242 ) Changes in working capital: —Increase in inventories (19,010 ) (41,871 ) —Increase in trade receivables, other current receivables, prepaid expenses (17,306 ) (59,511 ) —Increase in trade payables, other current liabilities, accrued expenses 22,280 50,120 Net cash flows used in operating activities (215,224 ) (148,596 ) Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (3,838 ) (7,227 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (170,514 ) (186,660 ) Proceeds from financial instruments — 5,720 Purchase of short-term investments — (335,165 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 226,208 17,283 Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities 51,856 (506,049 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares, net of transaction costs — 1,037,325 Proceeds from exercise of warrants — 38,503 Repayment of shareholder loans — (10,941 ) Proceeds from liabilities to credit institutions — 118,005 Repayment of liabilities to credit institutions (1,032 ) (212,384 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (8,949 ) (6,938 ) Payment of loan transaction costs — (4,900 ) Net cash flows (used in)/from financing activities (9,981 ) 958,670 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (173,349 ) 304,025 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 295,572 105,364 Exchange rate differences in cash and cash equivalents (16,620 ) (6,335 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 105,603 403,054





Non-IFRS Financial Measures - Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss for the period attributable to shareholders of the parent (107,949 ) (41,193 ) (267,398 ) (132,640 ) Income tax (benefit)/expense (3,910 ) 567 (8,063 ) 2,779 Finance (income) and expenses, net 7,491 (3,831 ) 4,507 8,785 Depreciation and amortization expense 12,157 7,922 34,765 16,386 EBITDA (92,211 ) (36,535 ) (236,189 ) (104,690 ) Share-based compensation expense 8,503 9,568 27,725 14,034 Restructuring costs(1) 1,005 — 1,005 — IPO preparation and transaction costs — — — 9,288 Adjusted EBITDA (82,703 ) (26,967 ) (207,459 ) (81,368 )