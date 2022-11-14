All economic indicators have substantially improved:

Consolidated turnover of €1,355.7 million (+26.3%)

EBITDA of €218.6 million (+19.3%)

EBIT of €183.6 million (+24.5%)

Pre-tax profit of €169.1 million (+12.7%)

Positive Net Financial Position of €133.9 million.

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 September 2022.

The Group's consolidated turnover in the first nine months of the year reached €1,355.7 million, an increase of 26.3% compared to €1,073.4 million recorded on 30 September 2021.

All indicators are positive for the period. Consolidated EBITDA was €218.6 million, an increase of 19.3% compared to the €183.2 million recorded in September 2021.

EBIT, from January to September, was €183.6 million, which is an increase of 24.5% compared to €147.5 million at September 2021.

Pre-tax profit, from January to September 2022, was €169.1 million (+12.7% compared to €150.0 million in 2021).

For the third quarter of the year, the Group's performance is equally positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of €465.9 million, an increase of 29.2% compared to 2021.

EBITDA, from July to September 2022, was equal to €74.1 million, with an EBIT of €60.8 million and pre-tax profit of €60.5 million.

As at 30 September 2022, the Group's net financial position was positive at €133.9 million. The net financial position as at 30 June 2022 was positive for €165.7 million.

"In the first nine months of 2022 Reply achieved extremely positive results, both in terms of turnover and margins," said Reply Chairman Mario Rizzante after the Board of Directors. "More specifically, since the beginning of the year, in addition to robust organic growth, we have expanded our international presence, focusing on the US, French and German markets. The results of the third quarter allows us to look forward to the months ahead with confidence."

"Reply's strength lies in its ability to interpret digital innovation making it functional to the transformation needs of companies" continues Mario Rizzante. The first nine months of 2022 have seen important developments in our main offering lines: Cloud, IoT and connected devices, data platforms and digital experience. In the same months, we have witnessed an exponential growth in demand for new applications related to the use of artificial intelligence, an area to which Reply has long been committed and where it has a leading position.

"In a short time," concludes Mario Rizzante, "we will be living in a combination of automation, artificial intelligence, digital interfaces and connected objects, but it will take a huge amount of work to make that possible. This is where we intend to position ourselves as niche players, with extremely high technological profile."

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

REPLY

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

