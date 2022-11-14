Pickering Electronics' Series 104 for up to 4 kV stand-off voltage now includes electrostatic screen option, helping minimize noise between the coil drive and high voltage circuits

Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturization and high performance for over 50 years, has launched a new variant of its high voltage Series 104 SIL/SIP reed relay family with optional electrostatic shielding between the switch and the coil to help minimize noise between the coil drive and high voltage circuits. This new screening is in addition to Pickering's internal mu-metal screen which eliminates problems that would otherwise be experienced due to magnetic interaction when devices are closely stacked.

Series 104 reed relays are ideal for such applications as mixed signal semiconductor testers, renewable technologies such as solar or ev battery testing, transformer or cable testing or any other automatic test equipment where high voltages are involved. Where mains voltages are switched, for example to control and isolate S.C.R. or triac gates, they are the ideal choice.

Four types of dry switches are available, capable of standing-off 1.5, 2, 3 and 4kV DC another new introduction. The 3kV 4kV versions have an increased clearance between the switch and coil pins to accommodate the higher voltage. Even higher voltage ratings are available to special order. Mercury wetted devices are also available for applications where bounce free switching is required. These latter devices are rated at 1500V DC minimum stand-off, 500VDC switching at up to 50W.

These miniature devices stack on a 6.35mm pitch, can feature one or two switches in a single package and are available in 1 Form A, 2 Form A 1 Form B configurations with 5 V, 12 V or 24 V coils and optional internal diode.

Commented Kevin Mallett, Technical Specialist at Pickering Electronics: "Our miniature high voltage reed relays continue to be the perfect solution in existing and new high voltage applications, and adding the option of an electrostatic shield to minimize noise between the signal and control circuitry provides extra protection where required"

Further parts with electrostatic shielding reed relays are planned for launch early in 2023.

About Pickering Electronics

Pickering Electronics was formed over 50 years ago to design and manufacture high quality reed relays, intended principally for use in Instrumentation and Test equipment. Today, Pickering's Single-in-Line (SIL/SIP) range is by far the most developed in the relay industry with devices 25% the size of many competitors. These small SIL/SIP reed relays are sold in high volumes to large ATE and Semiconductor companies throughout the world.

The privately-owned Pickering Group comprises three electronics manufacturers: reed relay company Pickering Electronics; Pickering Interfaces, designers and manufacturers of modular signal switching and simulation products, and Pickering Connect which designs and manufactures cables and connectors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005646/en/

Contacts:

Editors please contact:

Poppy Moore

Marketing Communications Manager

Pickering Electronics Ltd.

poppy.moore@pickeringrelay.com

Tel: +44 1255 428141

www.pickeringrelay.com

Or Agency:

Nick Foot

PR Director

BWW Communications

Nick.foot@bwwcomms.com

Tel: +44 1491-636393

www.bwwcomms.com