San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU) a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is excited to announce the extension and enhancement of its long-term partnership with Wisconsin-based wireless carrier Cellcom on October 1st 2022, to provide access to the entire DCS IoT solutions portfolio. The enhanced partnership will include extensive IoT solutions with all fleet management, transportation/logistics, and sensor ecosystem solutions. In addition to expanding the solutions offerings, DCS will also provide Cellcom with managed services to provide the best support and customer experience.

"We are thrilled to extend and enhance our long-term partnership with Cellcom and look forward to supporting their IoT strategy in the future," said Mike Lawless, EVP of Sales. "Moving forward, Cellcom has access to our full solutions and services portfolio, which will allow them to offer DCS solutions that solve real-world problems and allow their customers to run their businesses efficiently and effectively."

"Extending and enhancing our partnership with DCS provides Cellcom the capability to grow our customer base using DCS IoT solutions," said Dan Fabry, COO and VP of Growth of Cellcom. "DCS removes the complexities of designing IoT solutions and gives us a complete product that is easy to sell and deploy and provides customers critical visibility into their business through actionable data monitoring."

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com . DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About Cellcom

Cellcom is an innovative wireless and broadband company that operates its own regional network to provide service for its customer base throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. The company is respected for its long-standing reputation of delivering extraordinary customer care and being a strong community partner. As a subsidiary of Nsight, Cellcom is part of a family of companies offering complete telecommunications services. Learn more at www.cellcom.com.

