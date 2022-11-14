Anzeige
Montag, 14.11.2022
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
14.11.2022 | 14:41
Incap Corporation: Change in Incap's Management Team

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 14 November 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EET

Incap Corporation: Change in Incap's Management Team

Greg Grace will leave his position as Incap's Director of Operations Estonia and Managing Director of Incap Estonia. The recruitment process for a new Director of Operations Estonia and Managing Director of Incap Estonia will begin immediately. Margus Jakobson, Member of the Incap Estonia Management Team responsible for QHSE, is appointed as interim Managing Director of Incap Estonia with immediate effect.

"I thank Greg Grace for his time in Incap and his contribution to the Estonian team's work," says Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation.

The members of Incap Group's Management Team are currently Otto Pukk, President and CEO; Murthy Munipalli, Director of Operations India and Sales APAC; Jamie Maughan, Director of Operations UK; Miroslav Michalik, Director of Operations Slovakia and Antti Pynnönen, CFO.

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:
Mr Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation, tel. +372 508 0798

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company, Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap's share has been listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


