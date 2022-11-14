CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: Creation Suspension Announcement for FTX Token ETP



14.11.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST





November 14th, 2022

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

CoinShares FTX Physical FTX Token

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces suspension of CoinShares FTX Physical FTX Token securities.

The Issuer has today notified Authorised Participants that creations for CoinShares FTX Physical FTX Token will be suspended as of the creation cut-off for today, November 14th, 2022

Product Name ISIN WKN Valour Creation suspension date & time CoinShares FTX Physical FTX Token GB00BNRRFJ82 A3GX39 CH117458440 Monday November 14th 2022

15:00 CET

This suspension is a direct result of the current market turmoil, including the FTX bankruptcy and the recent news of a hack to FTX's systems. In turn, digital asset exchanges have halted trading in the underlying coin, FTT.

As a result of this news and the disruption to the underlying market for FTT, market makers have notified the Issuer that they cannot currently provide intra-day pricing for this security.

Redemptions will continue to function for the time being and the Issuer will monitor the situation and inform the market once additional news is available.

