R-Three Technologies Inc.: R-Three Technologies Appoints Ms. Hope Sullivan to its Board

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / R-ThreeTechnologies Inc. (RRRT) is pleased to announce that it has just appointed Ms. Hope Sullivan to the Board of Directors in the position of International Lead and Government Programming.

R-Three Technologies has been working in stealthy overdrive these past 90 days since Karla Ballard became CEO. Karla has been the catalyst for a major transformation of the Company's outlook and Direction, understanding that with technology and financial access, financing and borders are no longer impediments to growth and exchange.

To that effect, the Board has appointed Hope Sullivan in the belief that in these challenging financial times, growth is still possible, but accessible only with a wider and more tech savvy lens.

Hope Sullivan noted "I am so very proud to be appointed to the Board of Directors for R-Three Technologies under the stewardship of Karla Ballard. At this critical moment in time as the world is increasingly becoming digitized, I am excited about bringing my knowledge of developing economies and businesses to R-Three as we commit to pushing the opportunities that digitization of the businesses world now provides."

Hope brings decades of C level experience and organizational connections spanning more than a dozen countries. A lawyer by trade, Hope is most noted for her work alongside her father, the late Reverend Leon H. Sullivan, veteran civil rights leader and the creator of the Sullivan Principles. Through the world-renowned Sullivan Summits, which Hope managed for her father, more than 20,000 delegates, including US Presidents, Secretaries of State and other high-ranking officials from the US government, as well as delegations from across the globe attended these important forums.

Karla Ballard, CEO said "I am honored to have such an incredibly skilled executive join our team. Hope's ability to engage both economic and world leaders as well as in the corporate and market circles that we're targeting is laying the foundation, bringing the Company forward as a business that will illuminate the financial solutions we have optimized. Her leadership and corporate prowess will add immeasurable value to our work and vision for R3T. This is only the first of several major announcements we will be releasing within the next few weeks. We are building a solid and creative Board with the tools and experience to bring RRRT to its true potential and will be sharing that with you as we move forward."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the challenges inherent in new industry development initiatives, the effects of competition, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with OTC Markets including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report recently filed. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about R-3 Technologies Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself, and bear our name as its Source.

