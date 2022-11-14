Cosmos Holdings, Inc.: Cosmos Health Obtains Exclusive Rights to Market and Distribute Nickelodeon's SpongeBob and PAW Patrol Kids' Vitamins in Greece and Cyprus

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Cosmos Holdings d/b/a Cosmos Health, Inc. ("the Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced an exclusive agreement to market and distribute Nickelodeon's SpongeBob and PAW Patrol kids' vitamins in Greece and Cyprus. Nickelodeon Vitamins are produced in the UK from ParkAcre, a nutraceutical manufacturer which creates high quality vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Nickelodeon vitamins are designed for pre-school children. The PAW Patrol products features the rescue pups from the hit series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and broadcast on Nickelodeon. For slightly older children, the SpongeBob SquarePants products have been inspired by SpongeBob's nautical adventures under the sea in Nickelodeon's hit animated television series.

"We are excited to begin the distribution of Nickelodeon supplements in Greece and Cyprus" stated Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health. "These beloved characters from Nickelodeon are extremely popular in Greece and Cyprus and the initial demand from large chain retailers, including pharmacies has been encouraging. Furthermore, we are enthusiastic about distributing a line of products that has strong marketing support from Nickelodeon, one of the largest children's media and entertainment companies in the world. We believe that being associated with Nickelodeon will continue to propel Cosmos Health as a premiere distributor of health and wellness products around the world. We are aiming to reach out 11,000 pharmacies and 120 wholesalers in Greece and 780 pharmacies in Cyprus"

About Cosmos Health, Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is a global healthcare group that was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cosmos Health is engaged in the nutraceuticals sector through its own proprietary lines of products "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Additionally, the Company is operating in the pharmaceutical sector through the provision of a broad line of branded generics and OTC medications and is involved in the healthcare distribution sector through its subsidiaries in Greece and UK serving retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health is strategically focused on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals (IP) and specialized root extracts as well as on the R&D of proprietary complex generics and innovative OTC products. Cosmos has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Health has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

