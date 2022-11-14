Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Shiba World Cup (SWC) on November 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SWC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC on November 15, 2022.





Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Shiba World Cup (SWC) provides users a brand new way to earn and bet on the World Cup with tips from the pros. Its native token SWC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on November 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Shiba World Cup

In 2021, the US recorded over $53 Billion in playing revenue, which doesn't even include all the action taken outside of casinos or sports betting apps, including all of the playing done in Crypto. The number of people worldwide purchasing sports picks from professionals, otherwise known as handicappers, is on a sharp incline. Although there are also elite playing funds, they typically have extremely high minimum investments which are often over $100k USD.

Shiba World Cup gives everyone the chance to invest as little or as much as they want in a playing fund run by the best handicappers out there, who are so good that many sportsbooks won't even take their stakes due to their ability to consistently beat the books. To make this all work, the Shiba World Cup will start at an initial size pre-public launch. 50% of the amount of the presale and token taxes it collects will be used to grow the fund.

In addition, 70% of the total fund value is contributed to a playing stack on a weekly basis. This stack will be played throughout the following week. Earnings from the weeksplays will be re-invested into the fund as well as used to buyback and burn Shiba World Cup tokens, boosting the price and increasing the liquidity.

Shiba World Cup will also provide full transparency to its users, including weekly announcement, previous week's earnings, allocation of proceeds, current fund size, upcoming week's stakes, and events to look forward to.

About SWC Token

SWC is the native token of Shiba World Cup project. Based on BEP-20, SWC has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 90% is provided for fair launch. It taxes 5% both on each buy and each sell on LBank, which will be used to grow playing funds.

The SWC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on November 15, 2022, investors who are interested in the Shiba World Cup investment can easily buy and sell SWC token on LBank Exchange by then.

