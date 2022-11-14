Anzeige
Montag, 14.11.2022
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
WKN: A0B733 ISIN: NO0010081235 Ticker-Symbol: D7G 
Tradegate
14.11.22
16:24 Uhr
1,330 Euro
+0,012
+0,91 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OBX
PR Newswire
14.11.2022 | 15:16
Nel ASA: Receives 40 MW electrolyser order from undisclosed North European client

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel) (OSE: NEL), has signed a NOK 120 million contract for alkaline electrolyser equipment with a high quality North European energy company. The contract also includes front-end engineering and design (FEED) study related to the deliveries.

This contract is for alkaline electrolyser equipment and related FEED, and includes pass-through mechanisms for steel and nickel price adjustments. Production of electrodes is estimated to be completed by end-2023.

For additional information, please contact:

Kjell Christian Bjørnsen, CFO, +47 917 02?097

Wilhelm Flinder, Head of Investor Relations, +47 936 11 350

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Since its origins in 1927, Nel has a proud history of development and continual improvement of hydrogen plants. Our hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to manufacturing of hydrogen fueling stations, providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles today.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This information was issued as inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and was published by Wilhelm Finder, Head of Investor Relations, at NEL ASA on the date and time provided.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/115/3665870/1668675.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nel-asa-receives-40-mw-electrolyser-order-from-undisclosed-north-european-client-301677019.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
