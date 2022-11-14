Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMYV ISIN: SE0011231158 Ticker-Symbol: 8BD 
Stuttgart
14.11.22
15:21 Uhr
1,045 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.11.2022 | 15:41
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Boule Diagnostics AB (167/22)

With effect from November 15, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including November 23, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   BOUL TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018768178              
Order book ID:                   274971
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 15, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Boule
Diagnostics AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will
continue up until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   BOUL BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018768186              
Order book ID:                   274970
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



Please note that the first trading day has been postponed by one day in
relation to the prospectus. 


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
BOULE DIAGNOSTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.