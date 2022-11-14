Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Boule Diagnostics AB (167/22)

With effect from November 15, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 23, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BOUL TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018768178 Order book ID: 274971 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 15, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Boule Diagnostics AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BOUL BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018768186 Order book ID: 274970 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table Please note that the first trading day has been postponed by one day in relation to the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB