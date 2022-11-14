AVENTURA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), a leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter Financial Summary:
- Total revenues of $14.0 million, compared to $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Royalty and license revenues were $13.9 million, compared to $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- GAAP operating expenses of $3.1 million declined 12% from $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $2.3 million declined 18% from $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. (See attached table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.)
- GAAP net income was $7.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.
- Non-GAAP net income was $9.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $133.5 million as of September 30, 2022.
Eric Singer, Executive Chairman, stated, "Notwithstanding a very difficult macroeconomic backdrop, Immersion's financial strength allowed for significant share repurchases during the quarter of 954,247 shares. On a year-to-date basis, we repurchased 2,542,065 shares (7.4% of shares outstanding at December 31, 2021) at an average price of $5.20 per share." Singer continued, "In addition, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, which underscores our confidence in the financial strength of the company and commitment to return capital to shareholders in a meaningful way. We are focused on renewing license agreements, protecting our intellectual property and pursuing thoughtful capital allocation to drive long-term shareholder value."
Recent Business Highlights:
- Renewed multi-year agreement with Nippon Seiki, pursuant to which Nippon Seiki obtained a license to Immersion's patent portfolio for Nippon Seiki's printer products, copier products, and automotive products.
- Renewed multi-year agreement with Google pursuant to which Google has obtained a license to Immersion's patent portfolio for Google and Fitbit products. Other terms of the agreement are confidential.
The first quarterly dividend will be paid on January 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2023. Future quarterly dividends will be subject to further review and approval by the Board in accordance with applicable law. The Board reserves the right to adjust or withdraw the quarterly dividend in future periods as it reviews the Company's capital allocation strategy from time-to-time. In addition, the Company's current stock repurchase program allows for the repurchase of shares with an aggregate value of up to an additional $21 million.
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is a leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Immersion reports all financial information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult to understand if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Immersion discloses this non-GAAP information, such as Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per diluted share because it is useful in understanding the company's performance as it excludes certain non-cash expenses like stock-based compensation expense and other special charges, such as deferred tax assets valuation allowance, depreciation and restructuring costs, that many investors feel may obscure the company's true operating performance. Likewise, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to manage and assess the profitability of its business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "can," "will," "places," "estimates," and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way we identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include any expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about the financial strength of the company and commitment to return capital to shareholders in a meaningful way, and the Company's focus on renewing license agreements, protecting its intellectual property and pursuing thoughtful capital allocation to drive long-term shareholder value.
Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, therefore we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the inability to predict the outcome of any litigation, the costs associated with any litigation and the risks related to our business, both direct and indirect, of initiating litigation, the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company and its business, and on the business of its suppliers and customers; unanticipated changes in the markets in which the Company operates; the effects of the current macroeconomic climate (especially in light of the ongoing adverse effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic); delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand for the Company's products or third party products incorporating the Company's technologies; the inability of Immersion to renew existing licensing arrangements, or enter into new licensing arrangements on favorable terms; the loss of a major customer; the ability of Immersion to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights and other factors. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021 and in its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Immersion does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.
Immersion, and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word "partner" or "partnership" in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.
(IMMR - C)
Immersion Corporation
September 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
(1)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
36,767
$
51,490
Investments - current
96,779
86,431
Accounts and other receivables
3,343
1,970
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,731
13,432
Total current assets
144,620
153,323
Property and equipment, net
362
444
Investments - noncurrent
18,520
7,286
Long-term deposits
4,425
9,658
Other assets
3,290
4,809
TOTAL ASSETS
$
171,217
$
175,520
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
14
$
2
Accrued compensation
1,270
555
Deferred revenue - current
4,763
4,826
Other current liabilities
7,729
11,247
Total current liabilities
13,776
16,630
Deferred revenue - noncurrent
13,808
16,699
Other long-term liabilities
479
896
Total liabilities
28,063
34,225
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
143,154
141,295
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
171,217
$
175,520
(1)
Derived from Immersion's annual audited consolidated financial statements.
Immersion Corporation
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
Revenues:
Royalty and license
$
13,931
$
7,068
$
29,079
$
25,017
Development, services, and other
75
105
218
325
Total revenues
14,006
7,173
29,297
25,342
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues
—
8
4
78
Sales and marketing
282
443
986
2,743
Research and development
254
803
1,118
3,442
General and administrative
2,540
2,246
8,550
7,106
Total costs and expenses
3,076
3,500
10,658
13,369
Operating Income
10,930
3,673
18,639
11,973
Interest and other income (loss), net
(2,348
)
438
(6,413
)
162
Income before provision for income taxes
8,582
4,111
12,226
12,135
Provision for income taxes
(877
)
(340
)
(1,264
)
(987
)
Net Income
$
7,705
$
3,771
$
10,962
$
11,148
Basic net income per share
$
0.23
$
0.12
$
0.33
$
0.36
Shares used in calculating basic net income per share
33,201
32,474
33,601
30,693
Diluted net income per share
$
0.23
$
0.12
$
0.32
$
0.36
Shares used in calculating diluted net income per share
33,682
32,612
34,035
31,065
(1)
unaudited quarterly financial data
Immersion Corporation
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP net income
$
7,705
$
3,771
$
10,962
$
11,148
Add: Provision for income taxes
877
340
1,264
987
Less: Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
(15
)
(95
)
(662
)
(139
)
Add: Stock-based compensation
730
415
2,661
1,997
Add: Restructuring expense
—
186
—
612
Add: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
28
25
95
75
Other nonrecurring charges
46
100
294
100
Non-GAAP net income
$
9,371
$
4,742
$
14,614
$
14,780
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$
0.28
$
0.15
$
0.43
$
0.48
Shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per
33,682
32,612
34,035
31,065
Immersion Corporation
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Fixed fee license revenue
$
7,662
$
1,247
$
10,653
$
4,346
Per-unit royalty revenue
6,269
5,821
18,426
20,671
Total royalty and license revenue
13,931
7,068
29,079
25,017
Development, services, and other revenue
75
105
218
325
Total revenues
$
14,006
$
7,173
$
29,297
$
25,342
Immersion Corporation
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Mobility
75
%
60
%
67
%
61
%
Gaming
14
%
28
%
19
%
23
%
Automotive
5
%
12
%
8
%
14
%
Other
6
%
—
%
6
%
2
%
Total revenues
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Immersion Corporation
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP operating expenses
$
3,076
$
3,492
$
10,654
$
13,291
Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses:
Stock-based compensation expense - S&M
(19
)
(141
)
(20
)
(678
)
Stock-based compensation expense - R&D
(18
)
(118
)
(96
)
(653
)
Stock-based compensation expense - G&A
(693
)
(156
)
(2,545
)
(666
)
Restructuring expense
—
(186
)
—
(612
)
Depreciation and amortization expense of
(28
)
(25
)
(95
)
(75
)
Other nonrecurring charges
(46
)
(100
)
(294
)
(100
)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
2,272
$
2,766
$
7,604
$
10,507
Contacts
Investor Contact:
Aaron Akerman
Immersion Corporation
514-987-9800 ext. 5110
aakerman@immersion.com