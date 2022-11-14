ARMA International's 65th Annual InfoCon Brought Together Records Management, Information Management, and Information Governance Professionals from 25 Countries

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / The 65th Annual InfoCon trade show and conference provided records management, information management and information governance professionals the opportunity to learn and share industry best practices at the recent trade show and conference held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN. Attendees from over 25 countries had access to top-notch education, the chance to learn from industry titans from around the globe, gain certification CEUs, and unparalleled networking including a night of fun, food and line dancing at the "Saddle Up for a Shindig" Welcome Party hosted by ARMA partner, VRC, in Downtown Nashville. The exhibit hall offered products and solutions from dozens of business partners including Platinum Sponsors Access and Virtual Records Control (VRC); Silver Sponsors AvePoint, Microsoft and Opex Corporation; and dozens of participating sponsors.

"The recent InfoCon 2022 was filled with amazing sessions and a wonderful opportunity to visit with colleagues after a two-year hiatus in the newly envisioned experience hall. We heard positive feedback from our vendors and partners on the importance of InfoCon for IG professionals," said Nathan Hughes, Executive Director, ARMA International producers of InfoCon 2022. "During our State of the Association presentation we provided an update on ARMA International's expanding partnerships, programs, and membership benefits, and additionally, we recognized many deserving individuals as we presented our annual awards."

During the event, ARMA International announced several new resources for their members including the launch of myARMA, a new easy-to-use online community platform which was created to help connect members around the world and build the community of information professionals. Now ARMA Members have the ability to communicate and connect on important topics with fellow members around the world, have access to shared resources as well as member and speaker directories and much more.

In addition, ARMA announced significant updates to the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification in July 2022. Professionals in information governance, information management, as well as information security, technology, and privacy have access to the new IGP Certification Exam which maintains the highest standards in accordance with ISO 17024. For access to the new exam, as well as the IGP Handbook and Study Guide, click here.

Also announced was the updated Essentials of RIM Course which will be available on February 1, 2023. A pre-enrollment discount of $200 is available until December 31, 2022. For information and registration visit Essentials of RIM Certificate - ARMA International. For questions, contact education@armaintl.org.

During the ARMA State of the Association presentation, Wendy McLain, President of the ARMA Board of Directors and Senior Manager Enterprise Content and Records Management for Valero Energy Corporation presented several awards recognizing individuals, organizations, and chapters for outstanding achievements and honoring ARMA members who contributed to the industry and ARMA community in the past year.

Member of the Year Awards were given to Cindy Dulas and Heather Smith who were nominated by fellow chapter members for their hard work in volunteering for the chapter and dedication to the education and advancement of the industry, helping fellow chapter members and providing opportunities for knowledge sharing.

The ARMA Award of Excellence for an Organization was presented to Cynthia Conomos for The City of Georgetown who embraced digital technologies to provide incisive, customer friendly, concise, and prompt information and online services through a platform that is available to all citizens, visitors, and the community round-the-clock, 7-days a week.

The Standing Ovation Award was presented to the Houston Chapter for reimagining the scope and spread of their live in person Spring Conference in 2022. While the pandemic had put this type of experience on hold for two years, ARMA Houston brought back a much-appreciated event with inspiring keynote speakers and valuable education.

The Company of Fellows honored ARMA members who have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievements and contributions in RIM, as well as through noteworthy accomplishments in all levels of the association. New fellows are: Rae Lynn Haliday, MBA, CRM/CIGO, FAI is Fellow Number 69. Rae Lynn has done amazing work pioneering many RM processes for the Saint Louis Zoo and has dedicated her work to bringing RIM and IG best practices to the forefront in Zoological institutions which has changed the profession in many ways. Ryan M. Zilm, CEDS, CIP, IGP, FAI is Fellow Number 70. Ryan has served in a variety of leadership roles at ARMA International, including President of the ARMA Board of Directors. Ryan has a breadth of knowledge and willingness to share and continues to support the information management profession and supporting future industry leaders.

The Britt Literary Award, which was instituted in 1967 in memory of John F. X. Britt, one of the early pioneers in the modern records and information management profession was presented to Tom Corey, Esq., CRM, CIPP / US for his article - The Impact of Data Protection Laws on Your Records Retention Schedule.

ARMA International announced support for two very worthy organizations at InfoCon 2022. For each registration sold, ARMA International donated $5 to the ARMA International Educational Foundation (AIEF) and $5 to AGAPE Animal Rescue & Training Center for a donation of $4,000 to AIEF and $4,400 to AGAPE which included additional on-site donation. In addition, ARMA will be making an additional $20,000 donation to AIEF to support scholarship recipients to meet their goal of supporting the career advancement of information professionals. This brought their total donation to $44,000, providing financial assistance to the foundation's core purpose of serving those in the profession.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), has announced plans to hold the next InfoCon at the Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit, MI, October 8-11, 2023. ARMA was formed in 1955, is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Implementation Model, and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

