Executives from Dell, HubSpot, Vimeo and SimilarWeb join Glassbox to advise the company's leadership in Customer Experience innovation and intelligence

Glassbox, a leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, announced today the formation of its new Advisory Board, which is comprised of top leaders from some of the most recognized technology companies in the world Dell, HubSpot, Vimeo and SimilarWeb. The new Advisory Board will provide the company's leadership expertise as Glassbox continues to expand its global presence and develop its business direction in 2023 and beyond.

The Customer Experience space has seen rapid growth over the last few years, accelerating over the last two years as consumers demanded a digital first approach. The newly formed Advisory Board will provide guidance as Glassbox defines its business strategy and goals to meet the increasing market demand in 2023 and beyond.

Members of the Advisory Board represent a multitude of business and technology industry experience. Advisory Board members include:

Harsh Acharya, VP e-commerce Technology at Dell

Kipp Bodnar, Chief Marketing Officer at Hubspot

Crystal Boysen, Chief People Officer at Vimeo

Dan Yalon, former Chief Business Officer at SimilarWeb

"To continue delivering actionable intelligence that drives frictionless digital customer journeys, we have to know what the market needs," said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO of Glassbox. "Glassbox provides our customers with information and leverageable intelligence about their customers to create digital journeys that are smooth and evolve to suit their needs. The creation of the Advisory Board will help us drive innovation for our customers so we can continue to deliver best in class Digital Experience Intelligence and will provide invaluable insights for us as a business as we continue to grow."

Already recognized by customers as the top Digital Customer Experience Analytics vendor, the newly formed Board of Advisors will be instrumental in guiding the company as it expands on that position and continues to drive growth. Each member of the Advisory Board brings a wealth of experience that will be key to Glassbox as the company continues to set the industry standard in this market.

"We are in the midst of a digital revolution where exceptional web and mobile experiences will define the winners of this burgeoning frontier," said Kipp Bodnar, CMO at Hubspot. "Glassbox is leading the way in leveraging deep data insights to help the world's leading brands provide tailored frictionless experiences to their customers, while building brand loyalty and driving greater success. I'm really impressed with Glassbox's vision for this space and thrilled to join the team and participate in an area I am very passionate about."

This announcement comes at an inflection point for customer centered, digitally transformed businesses. As the world is now fully in the digital age, companies are required to be nimble and attune to consumer needs. Over the last year, Glassbox has more than answered that call by expanding its digital experience intelligence platform with voice of customer and user timeline capabilities and joining the AWS marketplace.

