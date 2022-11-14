EQS-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) / Key word(s): Bond

SEM initiates a written procedure to request a two-month extension of the maturity date of its bonds



14.11.2022 / 16:55 CET/CEST

SEM initiates a written procedure to request a two-month extension of the maturity date of its bonds Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) (the "Company" or "SEM") announced on 11 November 2022 the intention to initiate a written procedure under its outstanding bond loan 2018/2022 with ISIN SE0011167600 (the "Bonds") with a request of an extension of the maturity of the Bonds with two months and shorten the minimum notice period for future noteholders' meetings and/or written procedures to five business days (the "Written Procedure"). SEM has today instructed Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the "Agent"), in its capacity of agent under the Bonds, to send a notice of Written Procedure including voting instructions to the direct registered owners and registered authorised nominees of the Bonds in the Company's debt ledger held with Euroclear Sweden as per 11 November 2022. The notice of Written Procedure is available on the Company's website and the Agent's website. SEM has received undertakings to vote in favour of the proposal in the Written Procedure by noteholders representing 50.6 per cent. of the outstanding adjusted nominal amount under the Bonds. The outcome of the Written Procedure will be announced by way of press release in connection with the termination of the Written Procedure. The voting record date is 21 November 2022 and the last day for voting in the Written Procedure is 1 December 2022. For questions regarding the proposal in the Written Procedure, please contact Pareto Securities AB, acting as advisor to the Company in connection with this Written Procedure with the following contact information: Att. Jonas Hellberg, +46 8 402 5110, email: Jonas.Hellberg@paretosec.com. For questions to the Agent regarding the administration of the Written Procedure, please contact the Agent at voting.sweden@nordictrustee.com or +46 8 783 79 00. For further information, please contact the Company: Halvar Jonzon, Chairman of the board

halvar.jonzon@telia.com

+46 70 663 65 67 Christina Hallin, CEO

christina.hallin@sem.se

