Global production of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is on track to far exceed sustainable levels from a climate perspective, according to a new German-Australian study. Foxconn, meanwhile, has started building an EV factory in Thailand.The world's leading automakers are on track to sell an estimated 400 million more diesel and gas vehicles than is feasible to keep global warming under 1.5 C, according to a new report by the University of Technology Sydney, Germany's University of Applied Sciences of the Industry, and Greenpeace Germany. They said the overshoot is equal to five times ...

