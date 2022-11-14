Sph2onge Ltd: SPh2ONGE Celebrates 4th Anniversary with £1 Million Giveaway Throughout November

SPh2ONGE anniversary promotion will help offset rising cost of living expenses for 100,000 customers

LONDON, Nov.14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPh2ONGE, UK Cleaning Supplies Brand, is celebrating 4 years of equipping householders with efficient cleaning aids with a grand £1,000,000 giveaway.

Launched in 2018 SPh2ONGE has grown rapidly over the years to become one of the premier cleaning supply brands on the market. The company offers a dynamic range of innovative cleaning products designed to simplify the cleaning process, from absorbing and polishing to scouring and shining. Chief among their line of amazing products is the flagship SPh2ONGE that soaks up spills of over eight times its weight. This super absorbent, no-drip sponge can be used for a myriad of tasks including, damp dusting and pet hair removal. It also delivers a streak free shine and is long lasting.

SPh2ONGE's £1million giveaway is a combination of their 4th anniversary celebration and Black Friday Deals. The promotion kicks off on November 4, 2022 and will run until the end of the month. During this time, the company is offering 100,000 customers a £10 discount that can be used towards purchases in the range. There is no minimum spend and no limitations. To access the promotion customers will need to enter the code MILLION at check out and the £10 will be deducted from the total. This promotion is global and standard shipping charges will apply.

Founder and CEO of SPh2ONGE, Christopher Foster is excited about the anniversary giveaway and his brand's unprecedented growth. His idea for SPh2ONGE was birthed after looking for an easy mess-free solution to defrost his fridge without flooding the kitchen floor. He produced his first batch of SPh2ONGE and the lack of interest in the first several months caused a great amount of doubt about the product's potential. Nevertheless, he was relentless in his pursuit to bring the product to market. Finally, SPh2ONGE exploded in 2019 with endorsements from Sophie Hinchliffe (@MrsHinchHome) and other clean-fluencers.

When asked about the motivation behind this grand giveaway, Foster explained: "The last 4 years has been an incredible experience, starting SPh2ONGE from my flat to now seeing it in high street retailers nationwide, appearing on TV twice and the amazing support from cleaning celebrities such as Mrs Hinch, Lynsey Queen of Clean, Charlotte Greedy to name just a few. This giveaway is an opportunity for me to thank my customers and supporters who believed in the brand and products. I hope this promotion allows everyone to try a SPh2ONGE product for themselves or top-up their cleaning supplies."

For further information about SPh2ONGE or the browse the companies growing range of products, visit: https://sph2onge.co.uk.

