The World Young Scientist Summit 2022 opened in Wenzhou, China on the morning of November 12, 2022.

Opening Ceremony of the World Young Scientist Summit 2022, photo by the WYSS Communication Center

Due to the pandemic, the summit was held both online and offline with interactions across borders, attracting audiences from more than 30 countries and regions and 102 international science and technology organizations and societies.

In addition, the World Young Scientist Summit Award was inaugurated at the opening ceremony of the Summit.

The World Young Scientist Summit is jointly sponsored by China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and Zhejiang Provincial People's Government for high-level young talents around the world. Since its founding in 2019, three editions have been successfully held, and it has become one of the most important international events in the field of science and technology.

The theme of this year's World Young Scientist Summit remains "Global Talents United for a Better Future", with a key focus on "Sustainable Development Driven by Basic Sciences", covering topics such as the United Nations' sustainable development goals, basic sciences, original innovation, youth and the future, science and technology, education innovation.

During the opening ceremony, a series of activities were presented, including cross-regional and cross-field dialogues such as the Youth Open Forum, the Sino-European Young Scientists Dialogue on the Future; cutting-edge academic activities such as the Big Health Forum and the International Conference on Carbon and Energy; business matching activities such as the International Summit on Eye Health Technology Innovation and Industry Development and the Business Matching Meeting for Hard Core Technology Investment and Financing; and Pineapple Science Award Banquet, and knowledge sharing campus activities in celebration of the scientific spirit.

