The "Global Microgreens Market, Type, Farming Technique, Growth Medium, Distribution Channel, End-use, Region Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microgreens market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Young, tiny vegetable greens that are few inches tall are referred to as microgreens. Microgreens are widely used to enhance the color, flavor and texture of different food items including pasta, pizza, salads, among others.

Over the years, the popularity of microgreens has significantly increased since they contain a wide range of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. The growing awareness among population to maintain a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet has significantly increased the demand of microgreens, especially among the women population and youth.

Adoption of Indoor Farming Practices

The decreasing arable land for growing crops, fruits vegetables, among others has made the agriculture industry shift to alternative farming techniques which can meet the demands of ever-increasing global population and at the same time maintain the yield, quality and nutritional profile of the produce. For instance, the total area of land in United States (in 1,000 Acres) reduced to 8,95,300 in 2021 from 8,96,600 in 2020. This in turn has led to a drastic shift towards indoor farming practices.

Microgreens are usually grown under controlled conditions in a green house or a vertical farm. The growing adoption of indoor farming techniques like green house and vertical farms is expected to drive the growth of global microgreens market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of other indoor farming techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics, aeroponics, among others is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of microgreens market.

Increasing Demand from Cosmetic Personal Care Industry

Microgreens based oils and microgreens-based ingredients are widely used to produce different cosmetic personal care industry products including shampoo, skin care products, among others. Microgreens provide important antioxidants and vitamins required to maintain a healthy skin. Microgreens such as sunflower, radish, broccoli, kale, nasturtium, among others provide essential skin nutrients such as zinc, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin D, vitamin E, among others to the skin. This in turn is expected to foster the growth of global microgreens market.

Sudden Outbreak Spread of Pandemic COVID-19

The sudden outbreak and spread of pandemic COVID-19 have increased the health consciousness among the population worldwide, thereby supporting the market growth. Microgreens are a source of some important vitamins and antioxidants because of which their demand has significantly increased after the COVID-19 outbreak. Although microgreens are unable to treat COVID-19 but since they are a source of vitamins and minerals hence, they are helpful in providing immunity to the body, thereby helping in developing first line of defense against the virus. This in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global microgreens market in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned

AeroFarms LLC

Goodleaf Farms

Living Earth Farm

Farm Box Greens

Jiangsu Skyplant Greenhouse Technology Co. Ltd

Shanghai Dehuan Industry Co. Ltd

Chef's Garden Inc.

Madar Farms

Metro Microgreens

Greenbelt Microgreens

Report Scope

In this report, global microgreen market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Microgreen Market, by Type:

Broccoli

Lettuce Chicory

Arugula

Basil

Fennel

Carrots

Others

Microgreen Market, by Farming Technique:

Indoor Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouses

Others

Microgreen Market, by Growth Medium:

Peat Moss

Soil

Coconut Coir

Tissue Paper

Others

Microgreen Market, by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online

Retail Stores

Others

Microgreen Market, by End-user Type:

Commercial

Residential

Microgreen Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dkla5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005841/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900