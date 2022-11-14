Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.11.2022 | 19:34
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 14

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

The issuer advises that the following replaces the daily NAV announcement released on 11th November 2022 at 07:00 under RNS number PRNUK-1011221919-CB9B.

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 10-11-2022 was:

182.46p

The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.