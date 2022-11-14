Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Daily NAV Announcement



Fidelity Japan Trust PLC



The issuer advises that the following replaces the daily NAV announcement released on 11th November 2022 at 07:00 under RNS number PRNUK-1011221919-CB9B.

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 10-11-2022 was:



182.46p



The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.