OKD LLC "Overklocked" launches as a new competitor in the IoT hardware space aimed at affordable IoT hardware, adapters, and micro-processor development boards.

Garden City, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - OKD LLC "Overklocked" launches as a new competitor in the IoT hardware space aimed at affordable IoT hardware, adapters, and micro-processor development boards for its clients' next big project. Engineered and Designed in the USA by Carsen Klock.





"Ever since I was a kid, I loved to build things. Micro-processing and the Internet-of-Things has a massive potential impact on humanity and everyday smart devices. Designing and Engineering the tools like development boards to be used for projects that can have a large impact in the world, is something I take pride in," said Carsen Klock, the founder of OKD LLC.

The first OKD product launched Nov 14th 2022 at https://okd.llc/shop/okd-acorn-esp32-dev-board/, OKD LLC offers their first ESP32 development board called the "Acorn".

The OKD Acorn ESP32 Dev Board has utilized a modern fast highly-integrated ESP32 chip, built around a Xtensa® chip processor that operates at up to 240 MHz.

This board equips the highly-integrated ESP32 SoC. The chip has been installed with a complete 2.4GHz Wi-Fi subsystem which means it supports Station mode, SoftAP mode, SoftAP & Station mode, and promiscuous mode for multiple Wi-Fi applications. It works under an ultra-low power state, and also supports features of Bluetooth 4.2 and LE. There is 520 KB SRAM & 8MB Flash memory, allowing for more programming space, and bringing more possibilities to the IoT and Arduino control scenarios.

Being new to the OKD family, this board maintains a classic small form-factor design (slightly smaller than a credit card), and elegant productization of single-sided components mounting. There are 26 GPIO pins, including onboard MicroSD card support and a RGB LED.

This board supports UART, I2C, JTAG, and SPI serial communication ports, also including IIS (Internet Information Services) and encryption. Utilizing its small and elegant hardware designed in the USA and the powerful onboard ESP32 chip, programming by Arduino, PlatformIO, MicroPython, or ESP-IDF, Acorn offers more functionality and flexibility for wearables, sensors, smart displays, and portable devices or other applications.

