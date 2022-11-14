Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

14 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 14 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 361.7104 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 365.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 359.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 14,766,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,324,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 14 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 205 365.50 08:15:13 00062135350TRLO0 LSE 1987 365.50 08:15:13 00062135351TRLO0 LSE 1106 365.50 08:30:01 00062136118TRLO0 LSE 922 365.50 08:34:05 00062136483TRLO0 LSE 305 365.00 08:52:09 00062137553TRLO0 LSE 500 365.00 08:52:09 00062137552TRLO0 LSE 1492 365.00 08:52:09 00062137551TRLO0 LSE 2034 364.00 09:01:34 00062138309TRLO0 LSE 732 363.00 09:04:44 00062138442TRLO0 LSE 760 363.00 09:04:44 00062138441TRLO0 LSE 761 363.00 09:04:44 00062138440TRLO0 LSE 2134 361.00 09:12:23 00062139047TRLO0 LSE 199 359.50 09:29:32 00062140159TRLO0 LSE 132 359.50 09:30:13 00062140222TRLO0 LSE 1478 359.50 09:30:18 00062140228TRLO0 LSE 500 359.50 09:30:18 00062140227TRLO0 LSE 414 360.50 09:36:04 00062140571TRLO0 LSE 177 360.50 09:36:04 00062140570TRLO0 LSE 803 360.50 09:36:04 00062140568TRLO0 LSE 2107 362.00 09:45:42 00062141160TRLO0 LSE 2446 361.50 09:53:23 00062141614TRLO0 LSE 3368 360.00 09:53:40 00062141639TRLO0 LSE 6358 360.00 09:53:40 00062141640TRLO0 LSE 491 360.00 09:59:07 00062141831TRLO0 LSE 20000 360.00 10:18:55 00062142498TRLO0 LSE 2386 359.50 10:35:53 00062143090TRLO0 LSE 950 361.00 11:27:54 00062144992TRLO0 LSE 1173 361.00 11:27:54 00062144991TRLO0 LSE 1708 361.50 11:46:16 00062145410TRLO0 LSE 526 361.50 11:46:16 00062145409TRLO0 LSE 2129 362.00 13:55:02 00062149724TRLO0 LSE 2165 361.50 14:01:49 00062150070TRLO0 LSE 108 361.50 14:01:49 00062150067TRLO0 LSE 56 361.50 14:01:49 00062150066TRLO0 LSE 1965 361.50 14:01:49 00062150065TRLO0 LSE 1186 361.00 14:06:54 00062150336TRLO0 LSE 1000 361.00 14:06:54 00062150337TRLO0 LSE 500 361.00 14:07:56 00062150416TRLO0 LSE 1500 361.00 14:07:56 00062150415TRLO0 LSE 151 361.00 14:07:56 00062150414TRLO0 LSE 100 361.00 14:07:56 00062150413TRLO0 LSE 81 361.00 14:07:56 00062150417TRLO0 LSE 2171 361.00 14:27:22 00062151326TRLO0 LSE 1975 360.50 14:34:52 00062151902TRLO0 LSE 707 361.50 15:08:56 00062154091TRLO0 LSE 536 361.50 15:08:56 00062154090TRLO0 LSE 130 363.00 15:27:47 00062155692TRLO0 LSE 639 363.00 15:27:47 00062155691TRLO0 LSE 2299 363.00 15:27:47 00062155690TRLO0 LSE 1166 363.00 15:27:47 00062155689TRLO0 LSE 2430 363.00 15:27:47 00062155688TRLO0 LSE 62 363.00 15:27:47 00062155693TRLO0 LSE 794 363.00 15:35:29 00062156122TRLO0 LSE 464 363.00 15:35:29 00062156121TRLO0 LSE 410 363.00 15:35:29 00062156120TRLO0 LSE 2207 363.00 15:49:29 00062156999TRLO0 LSE 1935 363.50 15:53:29 00062157232TRLO0 LSE 14 363.50 15:53:29 00062157231TRLO0 LSE 374 364.50 15:56:59 00062157412TRLO0 LSE 617 364.50 15:56:59 00062157411TRLO0 LSE 107 364.50 15:56:59 00062157410TRLO0 LSE 291 364.00 15:57:53 00062157443TRLO0 LSE 3120 364.00 15:57:53 00062157442TRLO0 LSE 461 364.00 15:57:54 00062157447TRLO0 LSE 2637 364.00 15:57:54 00062157446TRLO0 LSE 1988 363.50 16:11:08 00062158532TRLO0 LSE 1752 363.00 16:13:48 00062158863TRLO0 LSE 223 363.00 16:13:48 00062158862TRLO0 LSE 711 363.50 16:21:50 00062159631TRLO0 LSE 135 363.50 16:21:50 00062159630TRLO0 LSE 550 363.50 16:21:50 00062159629TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com