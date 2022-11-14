Anzeige
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
PR Newswire
14.11.2022 | 20:16
42 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 14

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

14 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 14 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 361.7104 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 365.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 359.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 14,766,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,324,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 14 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
205365.50 08:15:1300062135350TRLO0LSE
1987365.50 08:15:1300062135351TRLO0LSE
1106365.50 08:30:0100062136118TRLO0LSE
922365.50 08:34:0500062136483TRLO0LSE
305365.00 08:52:0900062137553TRLO0LSE
500365.00 08:52:0900062137552TRLO0LSE
1492365.00 08:52:0900062137551TRLO0LSE
2034364.00 09:01:3400062138309TRLO0LSE
732363.00 09:04:4400062138442TRLO0LSE
760363.00 09:04:4400062138441TRLO0LSE
761363.00 09:04:4400062138440TRLO0LSE
2134361.00 09:12:2300062139047TRLO0LSE
199359.50 09:29:3200062140159TRLO0LSE
132359.50 09:30:1300062140222TRLO0LSE
1478359.50 09:30:1800062140228TRLO0LSE
500359.50 09:30:1800062140227TRLO0LSE
414360.50 09:36:0400062140571TRLO0LSE
177360.50 09:36:0400062140570TRLO0LSE
803360.50 09:36:0400062140568TRLO0LSE
2107362.00 09:45:4200062141160TRLO0LSE
2446361.50 09:53:2300062141614TRLO0LSE
3368360.00 09:53:4000062141639TRLO0LSE
6358360.00 09:53:4000062141640TRLO0LSE
491360.00 09:59:0700062141831TRLO0LSE
20000360.00 10:18:5500062142498TRLO0LSE
2386359.50 10:35:5300062143090TRLO0LSE
950361.00 11:27:5400062144992TRLO0LSE
1173361.00 11:27:5400062144991TRLO0LSE
1708361.50 11:46:1600062145410TRLO0LSE
526361.50 11:46:1600062145409TRLO0LSE
2129362.00 13:55:0200062149724TRLO0LSE
2165361.50 14:01:4900062150070TRLO0LSE
108361.50 14:01:4900062150067TRLO0LSE
56361.50 14:01:4900062150066TRLO0LSE
1965361.50 14:01:4900062150065TRLO0LSE
1186361.00 14:06:5400062150336TRLO0LSE
1000361.00 14:06:5400062150337TRLO0LSE
500361.00 14:07:5600062150416TRLO0LSE
1500361.00 14:07:5600062150415TRLO0LSE
151361.00 14:07:5600062150414TRLO0LSE
100361.00 14:07:5600062150413TRLO0LSE
81361.00 14:07:5600062150417TRLO0LSE
2171361.00 14:27:2200062151326TRLO0LSE
1975360.50 14:34:5200062151902TRLO0LSE
707361.50 15:08:5600062154091TRLO0LSE
536361.50 15:08:5600062154090TRLO0LSE
130363.00 15:27:4700062155692TRLO0LSE
639363.00 15:27:4700062155691TRLO0LSE
2299363.00 15:27:4700062155690TRLO0LSE
1166363.00 15:27:4700062155689TRLO0LSE
2430363.00 15:27:4700062155688TRLO0LSE
62363.00 15:27:4700062155693TRLO0LSE
794363.00 15:35:2900062156122TRLO0LSE
464363.00 15:35:2900062156121TRLO0LSE
410363.00 15:35:2900062156120TRLO0LSE
2207363.00 15:49:2900062156999TRLO0LSE
1935363.50 15:53:2900062157232TRLO0LSE
14363.50 15:53:2900062157231TRLO0LSE
374364.50 15:56:5900062157412TRLO0LSE
617364.50 15:56:5900062157411TRLO0LSE
107364.50 15:56:5900062157410TRLO0LSE
291364.00 15:57:5300062157443TRLO0LSE
3120364.00 15:57:5300062157442TRLO0LSE
461364.00 15:57:5400062157447TRLO0LSE
2637364.00 15:57:5400062157446TRLO0LSE
1988363.50 16:11:0800062158532TRLO0LSE
1752363.00 16:13:4800062158863TRLO0LSE
223363.00 16:13:4800062158862TRLO0LSE
711363.50 16:21:5000062159631TRLO0LSE
135363.50 16:21:5000062159630TRLO0LSE
550363.50 16:21:5000062159629TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
