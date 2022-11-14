EQS-News: RazorPitch/FSI

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE American: FSI) Shows Strong Growth Making Green Hi-Tech Solutions



14.11.2022 / 20:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE American: FSI) is an environmental technology company involved in research, development, and manufacturing of products that increase crop yield, are added to food industry, reduce the environmental footprint in detergents and water treatment, as well as improve oil and gas operations. Within the NanoChem Solutions Inc. division its primary product is known as Thermal Polyasparate (TPA). Sounds Complicated, But It Isn't FSI touches many technological bases, but its depth of applications impact green and efficiency in numerous locations - primarily under the NanoChem Solutions banner. It develops biodegradable, food grade, and environmentally safe applications for multiple industries - even safer and more efficient oil production. Some 90% of its new products are marketed under NanoChem Solutions and account for that percentage of company sales. Significant to investors is that this company has solid YOY financial reporting. For its Q3 2022 three month period. Volume rose to $ll,683 million from $9,214 the comparable period the prior year, a 27% YOY jump. For the full year 2021, volume was up 10% and profits were up 16%. Sales reached $34,416,335 compared to $31,407,454. Profit in 2021 was $3,449,162 compared to $2,977,050. Proprietary Green Technology The environmental technology firm based in Taber, Alberta, focuses on applying innovative green technology to multiple revenue streams to grow sales and profitability. The fact that its base is so multi-faceted makes the Company attractive and growth-oriented. Here is a broad outlook at some of the areas in which FSI is active within the NanoChem Solutions Inc., division with a product known as Thermal Polyasparate (TPA): Agriculture Product Enhancements - Fertalizers, Agricultural Chemicals, biodegradable synthetics and Beta proteins to prevent nitrogen loss. EX-10is a precipitation inhibitor. It increases higher crop yields and crop quality.

Food Additives - Achieved food grade compliance at its Peru, Illinois plant after an 18-month effort.

Cleaning Products - TPA is used in laundry detergents, automatic dishwashers and industrial & amp; institutional cleaners. A $350 million global opportunity, FSI says.

Industrial Water Treatment - WaterSavr saves up to 40% of water from evaporation. Biodegradable and efficient. Scale and corrosion control industrial water cooling, a $1.5 billion world wide market.

Oil Production - TPA has no environmental issues and is cost and performance competitive. CONCLUSION FSI is a proven multi-faceted green growth and profitable company with a financial track record of growth, both annually and quarterly. From agriculture to cleaning, this is a hi-tech proprietary Company that has shown it can apply molecular technology to commercial projects and make them profitable. Its volume is approaching $40 million annually. It also has large research facility in Naperville, Illinois as well as a 117,000 sq. ft. (15 acre land parcel) manufacturing facility in Peru, Illinois. FSI will be releasing its Q3 numbers November 14th after market hours. We expect to see growth in top line numbers and earnings continue to rise. Investors looking for more information could start at the company website: https://www.flexiblesolutions.com/ Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degrees of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of of the companies profiled. RazorPitch Inc responsible for the production and distributions of this content. RazorPitch is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. RazorPitch authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. RazorPitch is compensated four thousand five hundred dollar monthly via wire transfer by Flexible Solutions International Inc to produce and syndicate content related to FSI. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and webs are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website. Contact Details RazorPitch Inc Mark McKelvie +1 585-301-7700 markrmckelvie@gmail.com

News Source: News Direct



14.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

