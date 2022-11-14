SPAN Enterprises: November 15th Marks a Big 990 Series Filing Deadline

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / November 15th is a big deadline for organizations that must file 990 series tax returns.

Organizations whose tax years end in June must file by November 15th ;

; Organizations that operate on a calendar tax year and filed for a 6-month extension before their 990 deadline must also file by November 15th.

ExpressTaxExempt makes it possible for all clients to efficiently and effectively file their annual 990 series forms. The application includes a wide range of exclusive tools and features designed to simplify the filing process.

ExpressTaxExempt auto-generates necessary Schedules onto clients' forms for free. It also supports the filing of extension Form 8868 for any clients who may need a 6-month extension for any reason, which is available for a discounted rate with package pricing.

Customers can also amend their returns with any new or excluded information with ExpressTaxExempt. If the IRS rejects a return for any reason, clients may re-transmit their returns for free.

ExpressTaxExempt's software is cloud-based, allowing for secure storage of return records. This allows clients to access and download previous returns and necessary information at their convenience.

If an organization has filed their 990 returns with ExpressTaxExempt before, they may copy information from previous returns stored in their account onto their future returns for a quicker, simplified filing experience. Clients are also provided with real-time IRS updates on the status of their returns.

ExpressTaxExempt has a live customer support team available via email, phone, or live chat from Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM EST. Chat and email support is available 24/7 during deadline days. Our support team can guide customers through the filing process and answer questions about navigating the software.

In addition to live support, ExpressTaxExempt offers step-by-step guides, informative worksheet records, and an internal audit check with solutions to any errors found. The ExpressTaxExempt website is also full of information and educational content in the form of blogs, YouTube videos, frequent webinars, and FAQs.

When asked about the deadline, CEO and co-founder of SPAN Enterprises Agie Sundaram stated, "November is always a big deadline for 990 forms , and ExpressTaxExempt's features allow our clients to successfully file and meet their deadlines."

ExpressTaxExempt is an IRS-authorized e-file provider for IRS Form 990 Series that offers a solution for tax professionals as well as nonprofits, foundations, and other tax-exempt organizations.

SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTaxExempt, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.

SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, ExpressTruckTax, and more. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.

Please direct all media inquiries to Olivia Massengale, Content Writer, at olivia@spanenterprises.com .

