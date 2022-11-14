Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in SWMA

Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. ("PMHH") announced a public tender offer to the shareholders of Swedish Match AB (SWMA, SE0015812219) to acquire all their shares in SWMA. In anticipation of the completion of the tender offer, SWMA will be removed from the index effective 17 Nov, 2022 and there will be no replacement to the index. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.