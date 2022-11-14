Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
14.11.2022
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in SWMA

Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. ("PMHH") announced a public tender offer to
the shareholders of Swedish Match AB (SWMA, SE0015812219) to acquire all their
shares in SWMA. In anticipation of the completion of the tender offer, SWMA
will be removed from the index effective 17 Nov, 2022 and there will be no
replacement to the index. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.
