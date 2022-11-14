Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

International sales increased by 18% in the six months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period prior year

Gross profit percentage continues to trend upwards with the quarter ended September 30, 2022, coming in at 40% compared to 33% same period prior year

Operating loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 improved 24% or $233,000 compared to same period prior year

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA),a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions, today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022.

"We are pleased that our second quarter results show continued progress toward profitability and the successful expansion of our business," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma. "While our U.S. revenues are still impacted by the conversion of our prescription dermatology business to a now profitable distribution model, we are confident that this transition will generate a positive impact on our future results and allow us to focus on higher margin revenue streams. Increased sales in both Europe and Asia reflect the success of our robust international business, and we continue to launch new products, add distribution partners in the U.S. and internationally, and grow and diversify our existing distributor relationships."

Business Highlights

Sonoma continued to expand its business by launching new products, building new partnerships and adding to its global regulatory clearances.

On October 27, 2022, Sonoma launched two new dermatological products for over-the-counter use in the United States. Reliefacyn® Advanced Itch-Burn-Rash-Pain Relief Hydrogel is a new direct to consumer version of a product previously only available by prescription to alleviate symptoms such as red bumps, rashes, shallow skin fissures, peeling, and symptoms of eczema/atopic dermatitis. Rejuvacyn® Advanced Skin Repair Cooling Mist is intended for over-the-counter management of minor skin irritations following cosmetic procedures as well as daily skin health and hydration. Both products are available for distribution and can be purchased directly on our webite at https://sonomapharma.com/shop-now/.

We continued to expand our U.S. distributor network by granting Loma Lux Laboratories a non-exclusive right to distribute our products for pain and itch relief under a private label. Information about Loma Lux Laboratories can be found at lomalux.com. In addition, we expanded our online presence by partnering with Beauty Bridge, a curated beauty and wellness marketplace, which began selling our Regenacyn® Advanced Scar Gel and Ocucyn® Eyelid & Eyelash Cleanser products on its website. Additional information about Beauty Bridge can be found at www.beautybridge.com.

In September 2022, our partner Te Arai BioFarma received regulatory approval to market and sell our Microdacyn and Microdacyn Hydrogel products in Taiwan, increasing the regulatory portfolio of our Microcyn® Technology.

Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $3.3 million decreased by $0.4 million, or 11%, as compared to $3.7 million for the same period last year. Increased sales in Europe reflected an increase in demand for our wound care products as well as the introduction of several new products. Decreased revenues in the United States were primarily the result of the conversion of our prescription dermatology business into a distribution relationship and a decline in sales of our over-the-counter animal health care products that were partially offset by an increase in wound care and prescription animal health care product sales. Latin America revenue decreased due to a decline in manufacturing for one of our customers. Sonoma's revenues tend to be choppy when viewed on a quarterly basis due to customers placing larger but less frequent orders to benefit from quantity discounts and reduced shipping costs.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Sonoma reported revenues of $3.3 million and cost of revenues of $2.0 million, resulting in gross profit of $1.3 million, or 40% of revenue, compared to a gross profit of $1.2 million, or 33% of revenue, for the same period last year. Gross margins increased by 7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the same period last year as a result of increased production in our Mexico manufacturing facility, partially offset by a decline in margins in the Netherlands as a result of product mix and shipping costs to Europe.

Total operating expenses during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $2.1 million, down $0.1 million, or 5%, when compared to $2.2 million during the same period in the prior year. We continue to tightly manage expenses across all of our operations.

Net loss before income tax for the quarter was $0.9 million, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million for the same period last year due primarily to the one-time event last year of forgiveness of our PPP loan of $723,000. EBITDAS loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $0.6 million decreased $0.3 million, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $0.9 million for the same period last year.

Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenue of $7.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022 decreased by $0.1 million, or 2%, from $7.4 million for the same period last year. Revenues increased in Latin America, Europe and Asia. Decreased sales in the United States were due to the conversion of our prescription dermatology business into a distribution relationship and a decline in sales of our over-the-counter animal health care products that were partially offset by an increase in wound care and prescription animal health care product sales. The decrease in Rest of World revenue was due to decreased disinfectant sales in the Middle East that was partially offset by increased sales in New Zealand.

For the six months ended September 30, 2022, Sonoma reported revenues of $7.3 million and cost of revenues of $4.5 million, resulting in gross profit of $2.8 million, or 38% of revenues, compared to a gross profit of $2.7 million or 36% or revenues in the same period last year. The increase in gross profit margin for the six months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily due to the sale of machinery to a customer in Latin America, which management expects to be a one-time event.

Total operating expenses during the six months ended September 30, 2022 of $4.4 million decreased by $0.2 million, or 4%, compared to $4.6 million during the same period last year.

Net loss before taxes for the six months ended September 30, 2022 was $1.9 million, compared to a net loss before taxes of $1.2 million for the same period in prior year, due primarily to the one-time event last year of forgiveness of our PPP loan of $723,000. EBITDAS loss for the six months ended September 30, 2022 of $1.2 million decreased $0.5 million, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $1.7 million for the same period last year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and dermatological conditions. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact

businessdevelopment@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "expect," "continue," "believe" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the Covid pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Microcyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts)

September 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,351 $ 7,396 Accounts receivable, net 2,487 2,407 Inventories, net 3,025 2,663 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,315 3,746 Current portion of deferred consideration, net of discount 215 218 Total current assets 12,393 16,430 Property and equipment, net 305 320 Operating lease, right of use assets 530 559 Deferred tax asset 957 829 Deferred consideration, net of discount, less current portion 539 630 Other assets 238 77 Total assets $ 14,962 $ 18,845 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,074 $ 1,641 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,789 1,843 Deferred revenue 100 1,223 Deferred revenue Invekra 53 54 Current portion of debt-PPP - 120 Short-term debt 229 688 Operating lease liabilities 282 250 Total current liabilities 3,527 5,819 Long-term deferred revenue Invekra 138 182 Long-term debt 15 - Withholding tax payable 4,013 3,838 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 248 309 Total liabilities $ 7,941 $ 10,148 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 714,286 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 24,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, 3,102,972 and 3,100,937 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 197,697 197,370 Accumulated deficit (186,267 ) (184,363 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,411 ) (4,312 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,021 8,697 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,962 $ 18,845

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 3,331 $ 3,744 $ 7,314 $ 7,428 Cost of revenues 1,995 2,503 4,532 4,734 Gross profit 1,336 1,241 2,782 2,694 Operating expenses Research and development - 10 6 95 Selling, general and administrative 2,067 2,195 4,362 4,468 Total operating expenses 2,067 2,205 4,368 4,563 Loss from operations (731 ) (964 ) (1,586 ) (1,869 ) Interest income (expense), net 3 (4 ) 3 (5 ) Other income (expense), net (189 ) 723 (256 ) 531 Gain on sale of assets - 150 - 150 Loss before income taxes (917 ) (95 ) (1,839 ) (1,193 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (100 ) (5 ) (65 ) (5 ) Net loss $ (1,017 ) $ (100 ) $ (1,904 ) $ (1,198 )

Net loss per share: basic $ (0.33 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.54 ) Net loss per share: diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.54 ) Weighted-average number of shares: basic 3,101 2,344 3,101 2,219 Weighted-average number of shares: diluted 3,101 2,344 3,101 2,219

Other comprehensive loss Net loss $ (1,017 ) $ (100 ) $ (1,904 ) $ (1,198 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments (34 ) (234 ) (99 ) 73 Comprehensive loss $ (1,051 ) $ (334 ) $ (2,003 ) $ (1,125 )

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS loss: GAAP operating loss as reported $ (731 ) $ (964 ) $ (1,586 ) $ (1,869 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 113 55 327 114 Depreciation and amortization 29 51 59 100 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS income (loss) $ (589 ) $ (858 ) $ (1,200 ) $ (1,655 ) (2) Net loss minus non-cash and one-time expenses: GAAP net income (loss) as reported $ (1,017 ) $ (100 ) $ (1,904 ) $ (1,198 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 113 55 327 114 Non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses 189 - 256 192 Income taxes 100 5 65 5 Forgiveness of PPP loan - (723 ) - (723 ) Depreciation and amortization 29 51 59 100 Non-GAAP net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses $ (586 ) $ (712 ) $ (1,197 ) $ (1,510 ) (3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses GAAP operating expenses as reported $ 2,067 $ 2,205 $ 4,368 $ 4,563 Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation (113 ) (55 ) (327 ) (114 ) Depreciation and amortization (29 ) (51 ) (59 ) (100 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses minus non-cash expenses $ 1,925 $ 2,099 $ 3,982 $ 4,349

Income (loss) from continuing operations minus non-cash expenses (EBITDAS) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines operating income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating income (loss) minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the operating loss to reflect direct cash related transactions during the measurement period. Net income (loss) minus non-cash and one time expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported net income (loss) minus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, forgiveness of PPP loan and non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses. The company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the net loss to reflect only those expenses to reflect direct cash transactions during the measurement period. Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines operating expenses minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating expenses minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The company uses this measure for the purpose of identifying total operating expenses involving cash transactions during the measurement period.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRODUCT RELATED REVENUE SCHEDULES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents the company's disaggregated product revenues by geographic region:

Three Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change United States $ 973 $ 1,347 $ (374 ) (28 %) Europe 1,170 919 251 27 % Asia 330 437 (107 ) (24 %) Latin America 394 518 (124 ) (24 %) Rest of the World 464 523 (59 ) (11 %) Total $ 3,331 $ 3,744 $ (413 ) (11 %)

Six Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change United States $ 1,842 $ 2,939 $ (1,097 ) (37 %) Europe 2,012 1,688 324 19 % Asia 1,155 638 517 81 % Latin America 1,444 1,083 361 33 % Rest of the World 861 1,080 (219 ) (20 %) Total $ 7,314 $ 7,428 $ (114 ) (2 %)

