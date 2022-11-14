Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 631863 ISIN: CA28617B1013 Ticker-Symbol: 4EV 
Tradegate
14.11.22
19:52 Uhr
0,775 Euro
+0,021
+2,79 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7380,76823:00
0,7320,77522:00
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2022 | 22:20
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya to Participate at the Upcoming Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, will be participating at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference for a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 12:00pm ET.

Electrovaya, Inc., Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture

The conference will feature automakers and suppliers, as well as other companies at the forefront of the revolution in mobility. The agenda will include a mix of company presentations and fireside chats followed by Q&A. Additionally, most participating companies will hold private one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Investor and Media Contact:

Jason Roy
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
Telephone: 905-855-4618
Email: jroy@electrovaya.com

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. Electrovaya is a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Company's Infinity line of batteries is focused on commercial vehicles and its Solid State Technology under Development is focused on passenger vehicles. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725647/Electrovaya-to-Participate-at-the-Upcoming-Barclays-Global-Automotive-and-Mobility-Tech-Conference

ELECTROVAYA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.