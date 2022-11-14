Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a program of permit acquisition and land package assembly in the northeast Guinea area of the prospective Siguiri Basin.

Gregory Isenor, President and CEO of Alma Gold, stated, "The permit acquisition process by Alma Gold is the result of extensive research and compilation of exploration data in the region by our experienced teams in both Mali and Guinea and based on relationships we have developed in the area. We are using the same team and exploration approach that we have successfully utilized in our previous West African gold-focused companies, including Merrex Gold and Roscan Gold. This will be an ongoing process for Alma Gold in this highly prospective area for gold."

The current plan is to complete the acquisition of these initial exploration permits and once secured to complete a program of termite mound sampling and subsequent air core (AC) drilling to test for gold. Updates on our progress will be released once available.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared and approved by Gregory Isenor, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alma Gold, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Alma Gold Inc.

Alma Gold Inc. is a gold-focused exploration company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Alma Gold Inc. through its subsidiary Karita Gold Corp. is exploring the Karita West Project in northern Guinea, and owns the Clarence Stream North Gold Project, in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

