Gainclients, Inc. Tech Team Takes Company to New Heights

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its eleventh Bank Connection and launched its 66th Branch Connection. "With the addition of First Financial Bank out of Abilene Texas, we are now connected to 11 different banks with 2 more in process, and the 3 branches we launched over the Veterans Day Weekend for Capital Title of Texas, put our total branch count at 66. I could not be prouder of our Tech Team and the long hours and hard work they have been putting in to make sure our clients get first class service and can deliver the same to their own customers.", said Ed Laine the Company's CEO.

GainClients delivers a solution to Title and Escrow Companies to make the collection of earnest money deposits seamless and easy for their client base. The GainClients Remote Deposit Capture Solution ("RDC") is now fully operational with 11 different banks, including Wells Fargo Bank, First Interstate Bank, American Bank, American National Bank, Plains Capital Bank, NewFirst Bank, Allegiance Bank, Simmons Bank, Huntington Bank, Umpqua Bank and now, First Financial Bank.

"We are currently working on some additional relationships, that will open up more larger groups of banks and their Title and Escrow customers. Making it easier for our Sales Team to integrate our solution into more Clients' businesses. We are excited about these most recent partnerships and the doors that will open as a result", Laine continued.

Since going public in 2001, GainClients has been a preferred provider of Tech Solutions to the Real Estate Industry. With the Pandemic and the importance of Social Distancing, the Company's "Contactless Earnest Money Capture Tool" was the perfect fit for the time. And since all real estate transactions are initiated by an Agreement and an immediate deposit, made by the buyer of the property, to demonstrate "good faith." This deposit, in most states, is called an "earnest money deposit." GainClients' RDC Tool allows this deposit to occur digitally, saving clients thousands of dollars in courier fees and their employees' time. Their product also addresses the multi-million-dollar problem of "Dormant Funds" where Title and Escrow companies have difficulty returning money to their customers after a Closing and now can do so "with a click".

"You see, our Dormant Funds Tool is going to revolutionize the Real Estate Closing Process." Said Laine, "We can save companies millions in both time and resources, as well as keep those failed refunds from escheating back to the State in most cases".

The GainClients revenue model revolves around three primary revenue sources: set-up fees, monthly platform fees and deposit, or check fees. The platform fees and check fees are recurring. The set-up fees are larger in nature (a typical set up would be $500 per account), and are a one-time fee paid by the client.

For the real estate agent, the RDC service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients and fees charged by title companies. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs. In addition, the system will expedite the escrow opening process, as well as solving their disbursement and/or refunds to avoid becoming Dormant Funds. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the Remote Deposit Capture Tool or RDC, the GCard, and the Daily Opportunity Service, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at: http://www.thegainclientsway.com/.

Ed Laine, at info@gainclients.com or at +1.206.229.5515;

Corporate Office: 6245 E Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

