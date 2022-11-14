Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) announced today that it has filed its Report to Shareholders, Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months period ended September 30, 2022 on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). To review these documents on the Company website, please see https://www.seabridgegold.com/investors/financial-reports.

Recent Highlights

Awarded the 2022 Jake McDonald Mine Reclamation Award for our work at Johnny Mountain

Continued progress of Substantially Started activities at KSM

Received Class 4 Exploration Permit for 3 Aces

Immediate commencement of drill program at 3 Aces

2022 exploration program at Iskut completed … assays awaited

Published Q4 2021 Sustainability Report

Financial Results

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 Seabridge posted a net profit of $5.0 million ($0.06 per share) compared to a net loss of $0.8 million ($0.01 per share) for the same period last year. During the 3rd quarter, Seabridge invested $75.6 million in mineral interests, compared to $25.6 million during the same period last year. At September 30, 2022, net working capital was $154.3 million compared to $36.9 million at December 31, 2021.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's assets include the KSM and Iskut projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", the Courageous Lake project located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit Seabridge's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

Technical Information

Unless otherwise indicated, the technical and scientific disclosure contained or referenced in this press release, including any references to mineral resources or mineral reserves, was prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") applicable to U.S. domestic issuers. Accordingly, the scientific and technical information contained or referenced in this press release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC.

