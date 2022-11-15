Kidoz Inc. Record Quarterly Revenue Growth Continues with Q3 2022 Total Revenue of US$3,505,812

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are presented in United States dollars and are in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The following should be read in conjunction with the Q3 2022 Form 10 -Q Result of Operations and the unaudited consolidated financial statements of Kidoz Inc. which are available on our website Kidoz.net and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Kidoz Inc. Q3 2022 highlights include:

Total Revenue of $3,505,812 up 25% from Q3 2021 Total Revenue of $2,814,642 and up 39% from

Q2 2022 Total Revenue of $2,513,613.

Q3 2022 AdTech revenue of $3,454,824 compared to Q2 2022 AdTech Revenue of $2,484,799.

Q3 2022 Gross Profit of $1,245,570 compared to Q2 2022 Gross Profit of $971,966.

Q3 2022 loss of ($343,774) from a loss of ($721,677) in Q2 2022.

Q3 2022 Adjusted EBITDA gain of $4,435 compared to Q2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($386,987).

Cash of $1,830,262 and working capital of $3,770,593 as at September 30, 2022.

Current Ratio of 2.57 as at September 30, 2022 compared to a Current Ratio of 2.06 as at December 30 2021.

Generated Cash of $113,749 in operating activities compared to cash used of $359,077 in Q3 2021.

Retains 2022 Revenue guidance of US$16M to US$18M, representing approximately 35% YoY growth.

Overview:

Kidoz is a leader in the kids safe advertising market through continued investments into research and development. Mobile devices are the primary tool used for all digital activities in everyday life across the entire world. The predominance of mobile is well established and Kidoz is well positioned to benefit from the wide adoption of its technology across thousands of popular apps. As the number of active campaigns live on Kidoz has increased substantially over the past 18 months, Kidoz has recruited hundreds of new apps and developers that focus on a wide range of audience segments. As a result of Kidoz's rapid growth, the Company is now able to expand beyond its core advertising audience of children and begin to contextually target teens and parents for its brand partners.

Mobile AdTech systems are some of the most integrated and most valuable systems in the world. The scale of users we can reach with the Kidoz network is powerful and it opens many new opportunities for the Company. Extending our media offering beyond children is the first step we are taking as our sales and agency partners are interested in accessing these related segments of our traffic. Kidoz is experiencing a period of rapid growth and we are extending our business model in ways that will fill our huge available inventory with safe and high performing media.

Driving our revenue growth is strong underlying system growth for both users and publishers that are accessing the Kidoz technology. Media budgets continue to shift from linear TV to digital platforms like Kidoz as brands seek to engage their customers where families spend most of their screen time. In addition, regulation at the government level is positively influencing growth of the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network. COPPA in America and GDPR in Europe have forced advertisers and publishers to ensure their data and advertising methodologies are safe. Regulators in America are updating COPPA to further enhance child safety online, and regulators in China, India and other regions are enacting similar measures. As Kidoz is fully compliant, the Company benefits from all child-safe advertising regulations.

Building on our performance in 2021, we have continued our successful growth strategies this year and will be doing the same in 2023. Our sales, product, and operational strategies are custom fit to match the favourable regulatory, consumer, and technological trends occurring in the market. The Kidoz programmatic technology is live, growing, and actively filling publisher inventory with campaigns safely sourced from the programmatic marketplace. As Kidoz advances its multiple product offerings, new opportunities arise in the bountiful mobile advertising ecosystem that is projected by eMarketer to exceed over US$400 billion by 2023 (eMarketer). It is our intention to explore expanding, either through additional uses of our new technology platforms for the entire mobile advertising market, or via synergistic M&A.

Furthermore, while the focus of the Company is the development and expansion of the Kidoz Safe Ad Network, we are developing our technology to expand into new markets, increase the scope of our market to include teens and families in a safe and secure manner either through new connections to the wider mobile advertising market, including the introduction and operation of our programmatic system. The Company continued to invest heavily in the first three quarters of 2022, increasing its overall staff from 30 at December 31, 2021 to 38 at September 30, 2022, with a further 3 hires subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, plus adding 7 sales partnerships throughout the world, preparing for the likely significant growth in advertising demand in its fourth quarter, which historically has accounted for over 50% of the Companies annual total business.

For full details of the Company's operations and financial results, please refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or the Kidoz Inc. corporate website at https://investor.kidoz.net or on the www.sedar.com website.

CAUTION REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA" which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not presented in accordance with, or as an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We encourage investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in the Quarterly Form10-Q, including our unaudited consolidated financial statements, to aid in their analysis and understanding of our performance and in making comparisons.

We use Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate our performance and make financial and operational decisions that are presented in a manner that adjusts from their equivalent GAAP measures or that supplement the information provided by our GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is defined by us as EBITDA (net income (loss) plus depreciation expense, amortization expense, interest, stock-based compensation and impairment of goodwill), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash expenses and other adjustments. We use Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it more clearly highlights business trends that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since Adjusted EBITDA eliminates from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance.

For full details of the Company's operations and financial results, please refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or the Kidoz Inc. corporate website at https://investor.kidoz.net or on the www.sedar.com website.

About KIDOZ INC.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of million kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Programmatic network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

For more information contact:

Henry Bromley

CFO

ir@kidoz.net

(888) 374-2163

SOURCE: Kidoz Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/725723/Kidoz-Inc-Record-Quarterly-Revenue-Growth-Continues-with-Q3-2022-Total-Revenue-of-US3505812